2023 Social Media Career Report

Uncovering the state (and state of mind) of the social media marketer

From the early days of modern social media marketing (back when we were still poking each other on Facebook) until now, the profession has seen countless transformations, fueled by the speed of social media itself.

Needless to say, the last couple decades have been a wild ride for social marketers.

But today, they pride themselves on effectively using social media to catapult their brands’ success—and they’re (slowly) gaining more respect for it.

So in 2023, we can finally say (with confidence) that social marketing has blossomed into a full-fledged career, which makes it the perfect time to talk about it.

In the first report of its kind, brought to you by Hootsuit, we’re spilling the tea on what it’s really like to work in social media management. We explore salaries, career progression, mental health, and more—providing the insights and advice you need to make informed decisions and take control of your career.