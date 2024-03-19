New research launches #EndTheCareerBreakPenalty Campaign to benefit employers, returners and the economy.

Pioneering return-to-work organisation, Career Returners, has conducted its first indicator research study, which shows that 92% of experienced professionals are finding it challenging to return to work after a long career break, with 64% saying it is extremely challenging.

Widespread recruitment bias against the CV gap is seen as the greatest barrier (by 40%), followed by loss of self-confidence (32%) and recruiter ageism (14%). Furthermore:

Over 25% of those searching for jobs have applied for 50 or more roles

89% say that being on a career break has negatively impacted their self-confidence

Even though 93% believe they have developed valuable transferable skills during their career break, few believe that employers value these skills

Respondents to the anonymous Career Returners Indicator research study (98% women, 73% on caring-related breaks) shared their frustrations:

“I’m an older mum and am coming up against multiple bias against CV gap, ageism, and being ‘too experienced’ for roles at a lower grade.” “Recruiters like a cookie-cutter fit, the gap in the CV apparently washes years of experience away.” “I’m a single mother with two disabled children. I need to earn money as the only provider.”

Off the back of the research, Career Returners today launches the #EndTheCareerBreakPenalty Campaign, calling on employers to review current recruitment practices, remove biases and support a high-calibre diverse talent pool. Its action plan ‘10 Steps to become a Returner Inclusive Employer’ lists practical actions that employers of any size can take.

Julianne Miles MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Career Returners, and a Chartered Psychologist, comments: