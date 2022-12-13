0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
13/12/2022
,

Can you help save the UK’s only Women’s Equality Party?

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Can you help save the UK’s only Women’s Equality Party?

Women's Equality Party logo

The Women’s Equality Party has never been more needed, but their survival is under threat. In 7 years, they have changed laws, influenced the government, exposed abuse, and refused to accept a sexist status quo.

Now, they need your help. This is make or break for the UK’s only feminist political party.

The party was created in 2015 with a simple goal: to force political change. The WEP use the electoral system to make progress towards equality. Every vote they win shows the old parties that equality matters.

Times are tough for all, and it’s hard to prioritise giving to a political movement at a moment when so many are struggling for basic necessities. But unless we fight back, we will never change the system that created this crisis, and that ensured women are on the front lines of it. 

There has never been a more urgent need for a Women’s Equality Party. 

Please help if you can, by donating or simply spreading the word.

DONATE NOW
FIND OUT MORE

Upcoming Events

woman thinking
Looking to supercharge your career in 2023? Start asking more questions
13/12/2022
Protected: Lead with confidence, authenticity and impact and any stage of your career
12/12/2022
Group of female entrepreneurs
The power of being consistently visible
12/12/2022

Related Posts

Women Make History campaign
08/01/2021

Women Make History every day – Help the East End Women’s Museum tell their stories

, ,
02/10/2020

15/10/20 – 18/10/20: Build Back Equal – Women’s Equality Party Conference

man giving a talk for children in classroom, school, Future First
19/08/2020

Could you help Future First to create an alumni programme in every state school?

, ,
Back Her Business featured
01/01/2020

Ladies – have you got a great idea for a business and want to get it started in 2020? Crowdfunder have a great opportunity for you!