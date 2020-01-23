Cervical screening the facts | Cervical screening awareness week

This Cervical Screening Awareness Week, WeAreTheCity are raising awareness of the disease and encouraging you to take part in cervical screening.

Screening, or a smear test, detects changes in the cervix, such as abnormal cells that could lead to cancer. Most of the time there is nothing to worry about, but it is important to catch these changes early.

Jo’s Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to women and their families affected by cervical cancer and cervical abnormalities. James Maxwell established the charity in 1999 in memory of his wife, Jo, who died of the disease earlier in the year.

You can find out more information about the cancer and Jo’s Trust here. You can also connect with them via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Share how you are raising awareness on Twitter by using the hashtag #CCPW!

