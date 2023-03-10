Executive Education Insights: Jordana Bowman | Warwick Business School

In this series, we talk to Warwick Business School alumni to gain insight into their experience of studying for an Executive Diploma.

Here, we speak to Jordana Bowman, an experienced marketer with a background in and passion for the food and beverage industry. She is currently at McCain Foods, responsible for managing their communications strategy and implementation across GB and Ireland.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background

My background is predominantly in FMCG Marketing and PR where I’ve had the opportunity to work on some of Britain’s best-loved brands, from Kit Kat and Quality Street to McCain Foods where I am now the Senior Communications Manager.

My ethos is always about being a great brand custodian and leaving these huge household names in an even stronger state for the next guardian to take on. I love how tangible working in the FMCG Marketing industry is, whether it’s developing a new product or launching a new campaign our work is in the hands and homes of people across the country, and that’s always exciting.

What has been your biggest achievement in your career to date?

In 2021 I was awarded the McCain Foods GB outstanding achievement award. To be recognised as a rising star in a business that is filled with some of the most talented people in the industry was a true honour.

What led you to pursue an Executive Diploma?

My further education is all in arts-based subjects, I have a BA in English and Drama and an MA in Creative Writing. Whilst there are no doubt transferrable skills from these degrees, and I’ve been lucky enough to be coached and mentored by some of the best in my field over the years, I have always wanted to strengthen my formal qualifications in a more related field. Behavioural Science is fundamental to the discipline of marketing, after all this is a career that’s all about really understanding why humans act the way we do, and so it’s an area I was excited to learn more about from the experts.

Why did you choose to study at Warwick Business School?

Warwick Business School has a fantastic reputation with unparalleled teaching and innovative course options. The fact that the course is based out of The Shard in London made it easily accessible and really adds to the overall experience.

How was your first day on the diploma? Did your expectations match the reality?

I was stunned on my first day of the Behavioural Science diploma. I had expected to be surrounded by fellow English Marketers, but instead, I was delighted to meet a truly diverse cohort of co-conspirators. We have people from all across the globe, working in fields from finance to logistics, and all bringing their own unique perspectives and experience to the discussions.

So far, what aspects of the course are you enjoying the most?

The course content is very well structured, covering a breadth of information on the topic and suggesting practical business applications. It’s great working through case studies as a group, and understanding how the principles can be applied across all types of business and even in everyday life.

What are you hoping to gain from the Executive Diploma and how will this support your future plans?

I’m hoping to complete the course with a thorough knowledge of the discipline at Masters level. Through the case study assignments set between modules, I have already been able to bring back suggestions to improve how we are doing business at McCain today. Having the confidence of this further study, and knowing where to look for robust data to support many common marketing hypotheses will also be incredibly useful in my future career.

For anyone considering a diploma, who may feel nervous about returning to education, what would be your advice?

Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself and give it a go. The fantastic thing about executive education is that your peer group will likely all also have been out of education and in the working world for a considerable time, so you won’t be alone in feeling any trepidation about returning to the classroom. In my experience, the professors are genuinely excited to have students with diverse experiences and make the environment very inclusive and welcoming.

