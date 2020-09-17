Glassdoor reveals top UK leaders during COVID-19 crisis

Glassdoor have revealed the top UK leaders during the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the face of UK business, with one in three firms expecting to cut jobs this Autumn. During such a challenging economic period, employees look to their business leaders to provide reassurance, communication and direction.

With this in mind, Glassdoor, the leading platform for insights into jobs and companies, today announced the top ten highest rated business leaders in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This ranking is based purely on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO’s leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year. The leaders highlighted here stand out for their dedication to ensuring that employees feel looked after during the COVID-pandemic and that their business thrives despite the lockdown that was in force for many weeks.

The highest rated CEOs during the COVID-19 crisis in the UK are:

Speaking about the analysis, Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor Senior Economic Research Analyst, said, “It’s during difficult times that a leader really shows their true colours.”

“During the COVID-19 crisis these UK CEOs stand out for prioritising the physical and mental health of their workforce, offering excellent communication and flexible working, plus initiatives to keep staff motivated, engaged and connected.”

“A company’s response to the pandemic is driven by its leadership, and these CEOs have gone above and beyond to look after their people.”

Glassdoor analysed employee reviews on the platform to identify CEOs who have earned high praise from their employees in the UK in terms of their leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. In addition leveraging CEO approval rating and the senior leadership workplace factor rating during the last five months, text analysis was used to see what employees were specifically saying about COVID-19 and their CEO in reviews on Glassdoor.

Glassdoor’s Top 10 UK Leaders During COVID-19 pandemic list features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning Technology, Healthcare, Construction and more. The diversity in the types of employers featured shows that highly rated leaders can rise to the top in any industry, and that office-based corporate cultures are not a prerequisite for successful employee engagement during the lockdown. The list features many employers with geographically diverse employee bases: for example HomeServe UK, with engineers and tradespeople on the road; Kingsley Healthcare with staff on the front line in care homes; and Taylor Wimpey with staff on construction sites. The ranking takes into account positive and negative anonymous employee comments specifically on COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown, as well as CEO and senior leadership ratings on Glassdoor from March to July 2020.

