Inspirational Woman: Sophia Ufy Ukor | Founder & CEO of Violet Simon

Sophia Ufy Ukor is the founder and CEO of Violet Simon, a media company that amplifies women’s voices through storytelling, fostering inclusion, equitable equality and a safe space where women’s voices are heard. She has a 15-year entrepreneurial journey and a background in English, Law, Fashion and PR, and professionally qualified as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. Through her work and collaborations recognised by global platforms like BBC, UN Women UK, Global Citizen, Forbes among others, Sophia pioneers safe and inclusive spaces for women. Her collaborations bridge gaps, amplify women’s voices and drive positive change. Her impactful work has garnered awards and accolades for excellence in media and has seen her recognised as one of the influential changemakers and inclusion champions making a significant impact across the UK.

Can you tell us about your background and what led you to the creation of Violet Simon?

I was born in Lagos, Nigeria, the eldest of four children. From a young age, I was driven by the desire to build a renowned business that would impact others. My passion for storytelling led me to start writing stories at the age of 9. Fifteen years ago, I embarked on my entrepreneurial journey and have since founded four companies in fashion, PR, interior design and now, media. I also have a background in English Language & Literature and Law.

At the start of my journey, with my fashion company, I faced the daunting reality of the stark lack of female leaders and narratives. As a woman, and especially as a black woman, I was told that achieving my ambitious goals would be difficult. Despite my relatively privileged background, I experienced various forms of abuse from childhood to young adulthood. I longed to read stories of women who had gone through similar experiences but found very few narratives. In hindsight, I believe that more female narratives on certain issues could have helped me navigate my journey.

It was clear to me that there was a lack of female perspective on critical issues, which also influenced the unequal treatment of women and young girls. This was particularly evident growing up in Nigeria. The research released a few years ago that only 0.5% of recorded history is about women’s narratives sums this up.

I believe that our stories are a culmination of who we are, connecting us and enhancing our human experience. To achieve true equitable equality and a better society for all, our stories must be told. The media, as one of the most powerful entities in our human existence, is the tool to accomplish this.

This belief inspired me to create Violet Simon almost nine years ago – a media company dedicated to amplifying the voices and experiences of women from all walks of life. Through storytelling, we aim to foster representation, inclusion, and the promotion of equitable equality. Violet Simon is a safe space where women’s voices are heard and their stories shared, contributing to a more diverse and inclusive world.

What inspired you to curate a book specifically focusing on telling incredible stories of women challenging the status quo?

Several years ago, as I lay in a hospital bed while pregnant with my first child, I grappled with severe hyperemesis – a life-threatening condition without the right support. Unable to work, I spent most days in and out of hospital care, barely able to speak or walk sometimes. Amidst this challenging time, I reflected on the myriad of women’s stories I had encountered. Sick and weakened by a condition brought on by pregnancy, I was struck by the incredible resilience of women. We navigate the unknown, bring life into the world, shatter barriers within patriarchal systems, and relentlessly push forward, challenging norms and sparking positive change. In this moment of reflection, I felt drawn to the word “disruptors.” I sought a term that encapsulated the act of breaking through, challenging the status quo and fostering transformation. Initially, the term faced backlash due to its negative connotations, but I believed in its potential as a force for good—a powerful word capable of redefining shame into honour. It was the perfect descriptor for the diverse tapestry of women’s stories I aimed to celebrate and share.

How do you select the stories and women featured in Disruptors? What criteria do you use?

I have a genuine curiosity about the stories of all women. My work leads me to meet women frequently, and I am always eager to learn their tales and see each as a positive disruptor. The nature of selecting women to feature in “Disruptors” is one of the most challenging aspects of my job. With hundreds of inspiring women for each issue, and limited by logistics, we ultimately feature only a few in the magazine-book. Nevertheless, we strive to honour these remarkable women on our website, even if they don’t make it into one of our printed publications. Our selection process seeks influential trailblazers, women who stand out both in their professions and personal lives. Some are women we know personally, others are recommended by colleagues, and some we discover at events or in the media. The pivotal question that guides us, whether reading a story or considering a potential feature, is “What makes her a Disruptor?” This question is also posed to the women we choose to spotlight in our “Disruptors” magazine-book series.

What challenges have you faced in the process of curating and publishing this Disruptors?

I find that securing corporate sponsorships and navigating gatekeepers are significant challenges I have faced and still face. Securing support from corporate organisations is not only essential for our operations but also mutually beneficial. Collaborations with these entities are not only beneficial for us, but also for the organisations themselves, as they play a pivotal role in driving the change we wish to see, extending beyond customers to impact workplace policies and ultimately, the wider public. By engaging with our stories and initiatives, organisations can develop and implement policies that better serve their staff, contributing to broader societal transformation.

Despite the clear benefits, I have frequently encountered gatekeepers that hamper our efforts in establishing these partnerships within such organisations, making the journey frustrating at times. Among the myriad challenges we face, these two are at the forefront.

Can you share a particularly impactful story from the book that resonated with you personally?

Though it may seem cliché, an enlightening discovery I have made since the launch of Disruptors is that I have been deeply affected and have seen aspects of my own life reflected in every story shared. This realization is astounding, yet it serves as a testament to the profound connections we share with others, regardless of our seemingly different paths. It underscores the intricate web of experiences that unite us all, in one way or another.

What do you hope readers will take away from their experience with Violet Simon?

That their story and voice matter.

I also hope readers and viewers take away a deeper sense of connection and empathy towards the diverse experiences of women globally. Through the stories we share, I aspire for our audience to find inspiration, strength, and information and perhaps see a reflection of their own journeys. Ultimately, I hope Violet Simon empowers readers and viewers to celebrate female narratives and become active participants in creating a more equitable world.

How do you navigate the balance between uplifting stories of women’s achievements and addressing the challenges and obstacles they face?

I believe that the acknowledgement of women’s obstacles and the celebration of their achievements are intertwined. By highlighting women’s successes, we often uncover the challenges they overcame to reach such heights, making their stories not only inspirational but also a catalyst for advocacy and reform. Acknowledging the hurdles women encounter is crucial as it fosters understanding and propels us toward systemic change. Violet Simon strikes a balance by sharing these complex narratives, demonstrating that women’s triumphs and trials are essential parts of the same story.

What role do you see Violet Simon playing in promoting gender equality and empowerment globally?

As a volunteer delegate for the UN Women UK, during CSW66 (Commission On The Status of Women), one of the key aspects that stood out for me was the recognition of the power of storytelling towards gender equality and this cannot be over-emphasised.

Violet Simon plays an instrumental role in promoting gender equality and empowerment globally by providing a platform for women’s stories and experiences to be heard and valued. Through elevating narratives that challenge gender stereotypes and highlight the achievements and struggles of women, we foster a greater understanding and respect for women’s contributions to society. Our work empowers women by showcasing their strength, resilience, and leadership, inspiring others and advocating for equal opportunities across all sectors. By uniting women’s voices from around the world, Violet Simon acts as a force for change, influencing policy and societal attitudes, and sparking global conversations about gender equality.

How do you ensure diversity and inclusivity in the stories and perspectives shared through Violet Simon?

We are intentional about ensuring that all women feel seen and heard through the stories that we share. We actively seek out and amplify voices from a wide array of cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. Our process is built on the premise that every woman’s story is valuable, and we strive to represent a spectrum of viewpoints. Our commitment to intersectionality allows us to approach stories through multiple lenses of race, class, gender, sexuality, and ability, ensuring that the narratives we share are as varied and vibrant as the women who inspire us.

How do you hope Violet Simon will contribute to shaping the narrative surrounding women’s stories in mainstream media and literature?

We aim to close the narrative gap in mainstream media and literature by relentlessly sharing and amplifying women’s narratives from all walks of life. Furthermore, through the creation of initiatives, strategic partnerships and collaborations, Violet Simon is dedicated to contributing to the shaping of narratives surrounding women’s stories. This endeavour will not only inspire a more inclusive and nuanced portrayal of women in all media forms but also actively engage in forging a more representative and equitable landscape where women’s experiences are heard and valued.

Can you share any future projects or initiatives that Violet Simon is involved in or planning?

Our documentary on Disruptors will launch this year. We are also currently working on launching another magazine-book series about women in sports, alongside some initiatives and editorial series on hair stories, fashion, hyperemesis and a few other projects and initiatives.

Instagram | LinkedIn | The Dots | Website | Disruptors Digital Book

Read more from our other inspirational profiles here.