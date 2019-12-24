A guide to: job hunting at Christmas

It’s finally December and Christmas is coming!

For many of us, Christmas is a time to take a well-earned break from the stresses of work and spend some quality time with our families.

While taking a break is important, if you are looking for a new job then there is no reason why you should put that CV down, just because it’s Christmas.

Although the hiring process slows down during the festive season, it doesn’t grind completely to a halt.

Christmas could also offer you more advantages to job-hunting than you would have first considered. With most people slowing down, it is perhaps easier to catch people, whether it is in person or via their emails.

A festive break could also be the perfect opportunity to take some time completing the things that you’ve put off for months – such as updating your LinkedIn profile or writing a new CV.

On top of this, you would also get a head start on those planning to start looking for their next venture in the New Year.

Below, we’ve put together some top tips, reference articles and advice to help you in your Christmas job search!

Look for new roles

Show them your best self

Your CV is most likely the first contact that you will have with a hiring manager or company. Therefore, it is important that it shows the best of you! Crafting the right CV in order to be placed above the rest is not easy.

Here we have some great tips and ideas to get you started:

Another important part of the job process is those dreaded interviews. However, WeAreTheCity has lots of interview techniques, tips and tricks from hiring managers and leading experts – all you need before the big day.

Improve your social media presence

Embrace the online marketing and tools will help you expand and improve your career chances.

Use the festive break to really hone your LinkedIn profile and think about your personal brand across social media accounts.

