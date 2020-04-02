How to deal with a bully in the office | Infographic

The Workplace Bullying and Trauma Institute (WBTI), found that 29 per cent of employees who are targets of bullies remain silent about their experiences and 60 per cent of the target’s coworkers’ reactions are harmful to the targets of a bully.

Also, if you’re a victim of bullying, there’s a 40 per cent chance your health will be harmed by the experience. Bullying has been linked to musculoskeletal complaints, fibromyalgia, and cardiovascular symptoms, as well as anxiety, bad sleep, and depression – for the bully as well as the bullied.

Resume.io researched studies, surveys, tests and journals tackling bullying and toxic behaviour at work to create a guide teaching people how to handle a bully in the workplace.

Whether you’re the victim, witness, or office manager – or even if you’re concerned that you might be a workplace bully yourself – you’ll find explanations and positive actions to take in this new infographic.

How to deal with a bully in the office (according to science), courtesy of Resume.io