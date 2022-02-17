How to negotiate your exit if you’re made redundant

When to accept a redundancy package

There are two types of redundancy pay: statutory and contractual. If your employer follows a fair process, you’ll most likely be entitled to statutory redundancy pay as long as you’ve been employed for two years. You can calculate your statutory redundancy entitlement on the GOV.UK website.

If you’re offered a redundancy package, ask your employer if it has been applied to other redundancies and if there is a practice of paying more than statutory redundancy.

You may have the option of accepting an enhanced package if you’re willing to exit quickly and with minimal fuss. If this is the case, consider your circumstances and whether this feels like a good outcome for you. If you were offered an enhanced payment, you would probably be required to enter into a settlement agreement waiving your right to bring claims against your employer. You would require legal advice on the terms and effect of this agreement, with legal fees usually funded by your employer.

What to ask when negotiating a package

Depending on what you want from your package, and what benefits you’ve received already during your employment, consider what requests you can make in the negotiation. Many employees ask for an increase to any redundancy payment offered, and sometimes this is forthcoming, either as a gesture of goodwill or because the employer perceives legal or commercial risk if terms are not agreed.

Think about other other benefits too, for example if you have private medical insurance, perhaps you want to ask to extend your healthcare benefits, especially if you or a family member is undergoing treatment. Or you might ask to retain your company laptop or phone.

Some employers are willing to provide outplacement support to help departing staff re-orient themselves with the job market and find another role.

If you have restrictive covenants in your employment contract which might limit your ability to find a new role, it may be sensible to ask to have these disapplied or reduced in length.

Depending on your contract you may be required to work your notice or be paid in lieu of notice (leaving your role immediately but paid a lump sum equivalent to your notice pay) and sometimes this can be negotiated on your terms. For example, you may ask for your employment to be terminated immediately, so that you can find a new role without delay. Or if your employer doesn’t want you to work during your notice period you may prefer to be put on gardening leave (technically remaining still employed but not actively working) as you may feel that it will be easier to find a new role while still in a job.

Remember, there are often options, and it’s important to take the time to consider what would be best for you in the circumstances. If you are concerned about the fairness of the process or your treatment, the sums at stake are substantial or you would just like additional support, consider seeking the help of an employment lawyer to guide you through this process and to represent you in discussions with your employer. It’s worth asking friends who have been through similar experiences for recommendations as the process is much easier when you feel your adviser has got your back.

About the author

Florence Brocklesby trained and qualified, in 2000, at leading international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where she worked for eight years, including time in the firm’s London, Brussels and Hong Kong offices, before moving to the London office of the US firm Debevoise & Plimpton prior to founding Bellevue Law in 2014. Florence handles both commercial disputes and employment law matters, and she advises a range of clients including individual employees. She regularly acts for senior professional women in defending their workplace rights, including in sex and maternity discrimination claims, and cases of sexual harassment or assault.