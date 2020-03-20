Inspirational Quotes: Jo Cox | Member of Parliament

Jo Cox was a Labour Party MP for the Batley and Spen Constituency.

Born in Batley, West Yorkshire, Cox went on to study social and political sciences at Pembroke College, University of Cambridge.

Before becoming an MP, Cox held various roles at Oxfam, including head of policy and advocacy.

During her political career, Cox campaigned on issues such as Syria, fox hunting and refugees.

On 16 June 2016, Cox sadly died after being shot and stabbed multiple times in Birstall, where she had been due to hold a constituency surgery. Thomas Mair, a man associated with far-right organisations, was found guilty of her murder.

Below, WeAreTheCity take a look some of her most inspiring quotes.

“We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us.”

“Our communities have been deeply enhanced by immigration be it of Irish Catholics across the constituency or of Muslims from Gujarat in India or from Pakistan, principally from Kashmir.”

“Immigration is a legitimate concern, but it’s not a good reason to leave the EU. I very rarely agree with the Prime Minister but on this he’s right: we are stronger, safer and better off in.”

“I understand how hard it is to be a parent, and to balance trying to earn an income and to be a good mum with caring responsibilities for elderly relatives. Such experiences will make people in this place better law makers, so we must attract women, and both women and men who are parents.”

“It is simply not credible to tackle child poverty without acknowledging the worst issue – a lack of money.”

“In Yorkshire and the Humber, children are now being left behind and no child should be left behind…This disparity is a disgrace, and education has become a postcode lottery.”

“I came in to make a difference, to be a minister, to make policy.”

“I am Batley and Spen born and bred, and I could not be prouder of that. I am proud that I was made in Yorkshire and I am proud of the things we make in Yorkshire.”

“I never really grew up being political or Labour. It kind of came at Cambridge where it was just a realisation that where you were born mattered.”

“Every weekend families across Britain settle down to watch the X-Factor or Britain’s Got Talent. We revel in the discovery of new talent, the chance for someone to come from nowhere and suddenly make it big based simply on their raw ability and hard work. Yet our society is all too often the opposite of this ideal opportunity.”

“It’s not about creating an equal country, but it is about stopping the development of an underclass cut off from the rest of society.”

“Every decade or so, the world is tested by a crisis so grave that it breaks the mould: one so horrific and inhumane that the response of politicians to it becomes emblematic of their generation – their moral leadership or cowardice, their resolution or incompetence. It is how history judges us.”