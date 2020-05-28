Period poverty is getting worse in lockdown, with one in ten UK women having stopped using tampons and sanitary towels.

The average cost of a menstruation per year is rising for women and estimated to be £500 in the UK, with many groups putting pressure on the government to address rising costs. Earlier this year, it was announced that from January 2021, the tampon tax will no longer be included in the price of sanitary products in the UK but more needs to be done now.

Officially taking place on May 28, 2020, Menstrual Hygiene Day is dedicated to solving the issue of period poverty around the world through education and advocacy.

To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, Intimina is launching a new campaign to broaden the conversations around women’s periods and raise money to help fight against period poverty. From 18 May for 28 days, the average length of a menstrual cycle, INTIMINA will donate £5 from every menstrual cup sold on intimina.com to Freedom4Girls.

Alongside this Intimina has also launched #WhileBleeding a six part content series which shines a spotlight on the unique strengths found in women that makes them unstoppable while dealing with challenges that come from issues surrounding periods.

Danela Žagar Intimina Global brand manager said, “With the COVID-19 epidemic, these are one of the most challenging times the world has seen.”

“We can all find comfort and strength in others, like in so many women around us that inspire and bring hope.”

“We are delighted to be supporting Menstrual Hygiene Day and the excellent work Freedom4Girls.”

According to Plan International’s survey of more than 1,000 girls and young women aged 14-21, 30 per cent of girls have had issues either affording or accessing period products. One in ten of those surveyed had not been able to access their usual form of contraception.

Shockingly, 54 per cent of these girls have used toilet paper as an alternative to period products. One in five girls said their periods have also been harder to manage due to the lack of toilet roll available.

Rose Caldwell, CEO at Plan International UK, said, “These stats should serve as a real eye-opener to the problem girls are facing up and down the country.”

“We are concerned that this pandemic could set us back still further. There is an urgent need for policy makers in the UK to ensure girls’ voices are heard throughout this crisis and afterwards, especially girls who are vulnerable and often the least heard.”

“We mustn’t turn back the clock on girls’ rights.”

