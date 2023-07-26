Managing Menstrual Cycles: How they effect you and self-care strategies

The menstrual period, also known as the menstrual cycle or menstruation, is a natural process that occurs in the female body. It involves hormonal fluctuations and physical changes that can affect a woman’s mood in various ways. The effects it has can vary from person to person. Managing your menstrual cycles can be tough but remember to practice self-care which can help.
Here are some ways in which the period can impact mood:
Hormonal fluctuations: Throughout the menstrual cycle, hormone levels in the body fluctuate, particularly estrogen and progesterone. These hormonal changes can influence neurotransmitters in the brain, such as serotonin, which play a crucial role in regulating mood. As hormone levels rise and fall, it can lead to emotional changes and mood swings.
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS): Many women experience PMS in the days leading up to their period. PMS can cause a range of emotional symptoms. Such as irritability, mood swings, anxiety, and depression. These symptoms are thought to be linked to hormonal changes and their effects on brain chemistry.
Physical discomfort: Menstruation can come with physical discomforts like cramps, bloating, breast tenderness and headaches. Dealing with physical discomfort can contribute to irritability and affect overall mood.
Fatigue: Some women experience fatigue or tiredness during their period, impacting their emotional well-being and making them more susceptible to mood changes.
Anaemia: Heavy menstrual bleeding can lead to anaemia, a condition characterised by low levels of red blood cells. Anaemia can cause fatigue and weakness which may exacerbate mood swings and irritability.
Psychological factors: For some women, the knowledge that their period is approaching can lead to negative psychological expectations, contributing to irritability or sadness.
What to think about when dealing with your period.
It’s important to take care of yourself and consider a few factors to ensure comfort, hygiene and overall wellbeing. Managing your periods at work can be a struggle but with a few tips, can make your life much easier.
Here are some things to consider:
Menstrual products: Choose the menstrual product that best suits your needs and preferences, such as tampons, pads, menstrual cups or period underwear. Change regularly to maintain hygiene and prevent leaks.
Hygiene: Keep the genital area clean to avoid infections. Wash with mild soap and water. Remember to change your menstrual products frequently.
Pain relief: If you experience menstrual cramps or discomfort, have pain relief medication on hand. Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen can help alleviate menstrual pain.
Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help reduce bloating and water retention during your period.
Healthy diet: Focus on a balanced diet with nutrient-rich foods to support your body during this time. Some women find that reducing salt, caffeine and sugary foods can help manage bloating and other period-related symptoms.
Exercise: Gentle exercises like walking, yoga or stretching can be beneficial during your period. Physical activity can help reduce cramps and improve your mood.
Rest: Listen to your body and get enough rest. Fatigue can be common during menstruation, so ensure you are getting sufficient sleep.
Heat therapy: Applying a heating pad, having a hot water or taking a warm bath can help ease menstrual cramps and provide comfort.
Clothing: Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing during your period to avoid unnecessary pressure on the abdomen.
Tracking: If you haven’t already, consider tracking your menstrual cycle. This can help you anticipate when your period is due and identify any irregularities or changes in your cycle that may need attention. There are lots of free apps that are available.
Sexual activity: Some individuals may prefer to avoid sexual activity during their period due to discomfort or personal preferences. Open communication with your partner is essential to respect each other’s boundaries and preferences.
Emotional wellbeing: Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation can sometimes lead to mood swings or emotional sensitivity. Be kind to yourself and engage in activities that help you relax and feel good.
Backup supplies: Keep extra menstrual products with you when you’re away from home, in case you happen to come on your period early or late.
Period pain severity: If you experience unusually severe or debilitating period pain, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying conditions like endometriosis or fibroids.
Remember, each person’s experience with menstruation is different, so pay attention to your body and find what works best for you. If you have concerns or questions about your period, don’t hesitate to consult a healthcare professional for guidance and support.
The menstrual cycle affects mood and can vary widely among women. Some may experience minimal mood changes, while others may have more significant emotional fluctuations. Additionally, underlying mental health conditions can also influence how a woman’s mood is affected during her period. If the emotional symptoms associated with the menstrual cycle are severe and interfere with daily life, it’s essential to seek support from a healthcare provider who can offer appropriate guidance and management strategies.
To manage mood swings during the menstrual cycle, some women find it helpful to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management techniques and sufficient sleep. Over-the-counter pain relievers can also be used to alleviate physical discomfort. In more severe cases, a healthcare provider may recommend hormonal birth control or other medical interventions to regulate hormone levels and manage mood symptoms.
Read our health and wellbeing section for more support on exercise and healthy living. Further support can be found below.
