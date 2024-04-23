BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

23/04/2024
,

Recommended Podcast: Soundtracking with Edith Bowman

In a unique weekly podcast, Edith Bowman sits down with a variety of film directors, actors, producers and composers to talk about the music that inspired them and how they use music in their films, from their current release to key moments in their career.

The music chosen by our guests is woven into the interview and used alongside clips from their films.

