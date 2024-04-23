Recommended Podcast: Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast with Jessie Ware

I wanted to acknowledge that. Sometimes having a voice in your ear can be more reassuring than a Google search.

This podcast will follow my pregnancy week by week because despite it being my 3rd pregnancy I still worry, google everything and need reassurance so I thought I’d do this series in which I speak to different experts to reassure and inform everybody about what is going on with our bodies and our baby, along with voices of other pregnant people on their own journey, with their own worries and symptoms. We will address common concerns and symptoms, what you can do to alleviate them and what is happening with your baby at each stage of the pregnancy.

Our main contributors will be two brilliant health professionals – Jess Mcmicking, a consultant obstetrician and midwife Isabelle Bourton, but we’ll also be hearing from sonographers, doulas, nutritionists, mental health experts, home birth midwives, reflexologists the list goes on… And with the help of questions from other pregnant people this podcast will cover all aspects of pregnancy and giving birth.

‘Is it Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast’ is a reassuring helping hand, not an instruction manual, and will hopefully ease some of those fears that many pregnant people have, whilst offering them plenty of options to make their own informed decision on how they give birth and most importantly, empower them; a space for frank, open and positive dialogue.

Subscribe now on apple, spotify, acast or wherever you get your podcasts.

Later on in your pregnancy? no problem – from September 20th, you can download the entire series below.

Listen here.