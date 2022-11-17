Recommended Read: Positively Purple: Build an Inclusive World Where People with Disabilities Can Flourish | Kate Nash OBE

For many people with a disability, either visible or invisible, that experience is hard to navigate in the context of work. Champion change, for yourself and others, challenge stigma and become Positively Purple .

Sharing a compelling personal story, Kate Nash offers practical advice for how employers can build environments of trust and support for those with disabilities, how employees with disabilities can advocate for themselves and flourish in the workplace and how those without disabilities can be true allies.

Don’t become guilty of the soft bigotry of low expectations when it comes to disabled colleagues, employees and customers. Build disability confidence and help create spaces where people with disabilities feel valued and included.