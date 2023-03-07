Recommended Read: The Magic Happens in the Silence: A guide to the art of reflective coaching | Rosie Nice

You have 0 items in your cart
Supercharge your effectiveness as a coach with this essential guide to reflective coaching.
Coaching can create transformational results through the fundamental art of asking insightful questions… but how do you know which questions to ask?
This book introduces you to the MAGIC Coaching Methodology and provides you with an invaluable set of core questions to accompany you through the coaching process.
This book will help you to:
- Enhance your skills and confidence as a coach
- Gain clear focus and direction by utilising the MAGIC Methodology
- Build a succinct library of insightful coaching questions
- Enrich your coaching with a range of creative tools and techniques
- Realise your own potential and support others in doing the same