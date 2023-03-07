0
07/03/2023
,

Recommended Read: Calm Your Gut: A Mindful and Compassionate Guide to Healing IBD and IBS | Cara Wheatley-McGrain

Calm your gut Cara Wheatley-McGrain

A holistic guide to healing gut problems, such as IBD and IBS, with healthy, compassionate methods.

Discover a unique toolkit of science, self-compassion, and intuitive eating practices to help you understand, love, and heal your gut.

Why do so many of us suffer from gut health problems such as IBS and IBD? And what can we do to feel better? Cara Wheatley-McGrain has the solution. She offers a compassionate, holistic approach to calming and healing your gut. Inspired by her own healing journey following a flare-up that left her just hours away from having her colon removed in hospital, Cara shares tried-and-tested methods, simple exercises and tasty recipes to heal your gut and dramatically improve your health at every level. You’ll find out how to:

• heal your gut in a sustainable, healthy way

• develop highly effective mindfulness practices in relation to both food and lifestyle

• create delicious, gut-friendly meals with Cara’s creative, simple recipes

• incorporate simple daily rituals such as breathing techniques and visualization into your routine

Follow Cara’s guidance and you can cultivate a lifestyle that helps you to love, cherish, and heal your gorgeous gut. You’ll be able to reduce bloating, calm gut problems, and improve your overall health and wellbeing with this compassionate, holistic approach to being mindful with your microbiome.

