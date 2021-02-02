The Middle Report | Black British Business Awards

In 2021, w hy are businesses still failing to reach a consensus on how to shift the dial in a meaningful way for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups in the workplace ?

Since the original publication of The Middle, the key barriers which stand in the way of advancement for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups persist. As evidenced by the findings of the 2020 Parker Review, businesses are still using ambiguous language, lack clear strategies for pipeline initiatives, and fail to clearly endorse the business case for racial and ethnic diversity.

Although numerous companies have committed to The Race at Work Charter, the systemic barriers which block promotion opportunities for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic employees have yet to be addressed.

It’s time to talk about it

For many, the biggest obstacle is being willing to openly discuss race within the workplace. Organisations suffer from a fear of saying the wrong thing, leading to a lack of awareness of the problem and an inability to address it.

