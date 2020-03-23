Top resources to keep your children entertained during Coronavirus

With each day that passes, the severity of the coronavirus outbreak increases, as the issues extend beyond health concerns, impacting stock markets around the world and the way businesses operate.

With schools closed for the foreseeable future and with many families self-isolating, it can be a worrying and stressful time for both adults and children alike.

WeAreTheCity are here to help – whether you are trying to keep the kids entertained while working from home, want to give them as much routine as possible, or just want to avoid the “I’m bored’s”, we’ve rounded up a number of different resources to keep your little ones happy.

P.E. with The Body Coach

Starting 23 MarchJoe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is hosting a free workout aimed at kids live on his YouTube channel.

With schools closed and with us all spending more time at home, it’s more important than ever that we keep moving and stay healthy and positive. Joe’s workouts will be fun and suitable for all ages and even adults can get involved.

You won’t need any equipment, just join Joe on his YouTube channel at 9am each morning for a 30-minute, fun workout.

Find Joe Wick’s YouTube channel here.

The Scouts

While usually associated with ‘The Great Outdoors’, The Scouts have put together a list of over 100 indoor activity ideas. #TheGreatIndoors aims to keep your children learning new skills and having fun.

Activities include learning how to use a camera, creating bookmarks, writing to their future selfs and making a calendar, amongst many other things.

Find out more about The Great Indoors here.

Kidadl

Kidadl are offering a free Daily Lockdown Timetable for you to download, print and stick on the fridge. The timetable aims to give some structure to both yours and your childrens day.

You can download a complete one for daily inspiration or a blank one for you to fill in yourself.

Find out more and download the timetable here.

Girlguiding

Coronavirus is a scary and stressful time for any adult, but the same applies to children. This event could be difficult for young people to understand and may make them feel anxious and scared.

Girlguiding have put together their handy tips to support and talk to young people during this uncertain time. You can also find lots of other resources around Coronavirus on the Girlguiding website.

Find the link here.

Virtual Tours

While international travel has been all but banned, you can still show your children the world via your sofa. There are a number of museums and art galleries that offer virtual tours, such as the British Museum in London, the Louvre in Paris, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and many more.

Google’s Arts & Culture section also allows you to explore many famous and iconic attractions, such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Taj Mahal, the Colosseum and the Palace of Versaille.

The National Trust

While social distancing is advised, we all still need fresh air and to escape our homes – as long as we are not too close to other people.

While their houses, shops and cafes are all closed, The National Trust has announced that all of their parks and gardens are open to visit for free, allowing visitors to walk and explore.

The National Trust’s director-general Hilary McGrady said, “We want to honour our mission – to enable people and nature to thrive.”

“While we will close our indoor areas to help fight the spread of coronavirus, we recognise that people are likely to need access to open space.”

World Book Online

To support educators and parents during this time, World Book Online have made their collection of 3,000 ebooks and audiobooks available for free for children to access at home.

They have also created a guide to support anyone using their resources remotely. To further support virtual learning, next week Wolrd Book Online will be launching Wizard, an adaptive learning resources for math, science and language arts.

You can gain access to these resources here.

Tynker

Tynker are offering free access to premium coding course during the school closures.

Tynker offers self-paced online course for children to learn coding at home. Their premium course includes a game-based introduction to Python, a Mod starter pack, games which allow children to solve mysteries using code, over 200 tutorials and many more.

Find out more here.

YouTube Free School

Free School is a safe and friendly place to expose children to famous art, classical music, children’s literature, and natural science in an age-appropriate and kid-accessible way.

Subscribe and watch Free School here.