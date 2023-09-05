Vacancy Spotlight: Senior UX Designer | The Football Association

Senior UX Designer (WNSL0652) Division: Digital Technology Location: Wembley Stadium Closing Date: 15 September 2023 Vacancy Type: Full-time, Permanent

Are you interested in working for an organisation that truly values its people?

Welcome to the home of English Football. As a senior UX designer, you will play a hands-on role in the way players, fans, staff, and volunteers engage with the beautiful game.

​You will be a key part in the conception, delivery and continuous improvement of digital products and services, across both web and mobile native platforms.

​You will join a friendly, passionate, and inclusive team that want to constantly innovate, listen to our users and create better digital experiences for them.​

About the Team

Technology is key to the FA’s transformation. From supporting grassroots via our day-to-day digital presence, to using data-led insights to drive the game – to developing future-focused platforms for professional football – our Digital Technology team is central to our future.

What will you be doing?

Senior UX designers are responsible for the user experience of digital products and services that sit within the Digital Technology department’s product portfolio. Reporting to the Design Lead and operating as part of an agile, cross-functional product team, the designer works across the full product lifecycle in their business area, from developing concepts for new ideas through to continuous improvement of existing products.

Designers at The FA are problem solvers. Senior UX designers can draw upon their extensive toolkit of UX skills, using their hands-on knowledge of techniques such as user research, wireframing and prototyping to guide the product workstreams in designing solutions that achieve business outcomes and meet user needs.

Whether they are facilitating workshops or providing creative direction to more junior designers, senior UX designers are expert communicators. They flex their communication style to ensure everyone is brought along on the design journey and understands the benefits of proposed solutions.

As part of the FA product design practice, designers ensure that their product team’s outputs meet required standards, including adhering to the practice’s design principles and accessibility guidelines.

Our Products

England Football

England Football Learning

Platform for Football

The FA Player

HELIX

Wembley Stadium

Club Wembley

Full-Time

Matchday

My England Football

And many more!

Key Responsibilities:

Work as a UX designer cross-functional product teams. Lead the teams in exploring design solutions, conducting activities such as wireframing ideas and prototyping concepts

Bring the voice of the customer to the product team, conducting user research to guide decision making and validate design approaches

Represent the design practice, ensuring design outputs within the product team pass FA design standards, adhering to design principles and meeting accessibility guidelines

Collaborate with other designers, offering support and sharing feedback and best practices to help develop the team

Execute additional tasks as required in order to meet FA Group changing priorities.

Comply with all company policies and procedures to ensure the highest standards of health, safety and wellbeing can be maintained.

As part of The FA’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment for everyone in football, every employee will be required to complete a DBS check. The level of the check required will be based on the activity of the specific job role and in line with legislation and government guidance.

What are we looking for?

Skills, Knowledge and Experience:

You have experience leading design projects, working across the full product lifecycle from initial concept design to continuous improvement of existing products

A problem solver with an extensive toolkit of UX skills and techniques, you draw upon your experience to adapt and flex your design process and approach to achieve team goals

You have experience working as a UX designer in cross-functional, agile product teams. You are comfortable collaborating with different functional areas, from product managers and engineers to other UX and UI designers

You have experience understanding the bigger picture and desired outcomes of a product area, while still being able to focus on the low-level detail of design solutions. You are comfortable working on multiple tasks in parallel, managing your time effectively to meet deadlines

You are infinitely curious about the user, always keen to understand their needs and pain points. You use your knowledge of research techniques, and experience of conducting research, to keep the user at the centre of the design process while building products that meet business objectives

You use your great communication skills to bring others on the journey with you, whether you are working with team members or presenting to stakeholders, from 1:1 sessions through to facilitating workshops

You have working knowledge of accessibility guidelines and standards and are able to apply these to your design work

Tools and Software

Figma and Miro will be the main tools used in the role so experience with these would be very beneficial.

What’s in it for you?

We are committed to ensuring everyone can flourish in their roles, to achieve this we have unique office spaces under the arch of the iconic Wembley National Stadium, which is the home of English Football. We are also delighted to offer a world-class, Elite Performance Centre, St. George’s Park in Staffordshire which is an exceptional setting to develop and inspire high-performing England teams and leaders.

We pride ourselves in offering a competitive salary as well as great opportunities to develop and grow in your role. But that is not all; we also have a range of exciting benefits, some of which can be found below:

Access to event day tickets at Wembley Stadium, alongside a host of regular internal events throughout the season, encouraging you to connect and learn with your colleagues and look after your mental health and wellbeing.

Free, nutritious lunches, at Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park.

Free private medical cover.

A contributory pension scheme.

An additional Thank You days leave, volunteering days as well as 25 days annual leave.

A hybrid working model offering flexibility on where you work.

For more information on what it is like to work at The FA, please visit our FA Careers page.