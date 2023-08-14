Vacancy Spotlight: Data & Reporting Analyst | The Football Association

Division: Grassroots Football

Location: Wembley Stadium

Closing Date: 20 August 2023

Vacancy Type: Full-time, Permanent

Make an impact, on and off the pitch…

This role provides a unique opportunity to have a direct impact on the FA’s Grassroots Football strategy, to develop as an analyst, and to help deliver crucial reporting and analytics that drive the game forward.

This opportunity would be ideal for someone in the earlier stages of their career, looking to develop and grow in this key role.

About the Team:

Grassroots football is any football where the main driver is the love of the game and all the social and health benefits from playing, coaching, refereeing and volunteering. Essentially, this covers all nonprofessional and non-elite football. It is responsible for development across male, female and disability football; harnessing the club network, workforce, volunteers and facility infrastructure across the country

What will you be doing?

You’ll manage some of Grassroots Football’s core datasets, ensuring the division’s data and reports are accurate and comprehensive

You’ll help build and maintain a new suite of reporting dashboards that will allow us to track the progress of our new 2024-2028 Grassroots Strategy

You’ll derive actionable insights from Grassroots data to inform decisions, from adjusting Grassroots technology features based on user feedback to informing marketing campaigns that help keep players in the game

You’ll work closely with teams across the Grassroots division to understand, capture and bring to life data and reporting requirements

You’ll be one of the go-to people for Grassroots data at The FA, regularly presenting updates to the wider team on new dashboard development and insights

You’ll have a customer-first mentality, responding to queries from Grassroots and County FA staff promptly and professionally

You’ll be driven by quality, taking a comprehensive approach to understanding and documenting data journeys and applying a quality assurance approach to everything you do

You’ll collaborate with other members of the Grassroots Digital & Data Strategy Team and the Data Architecture Team to identify and resolve data and reporting issues

Executes additional tasks as required in order to meet FA Group changing priorities.

Comply with all company policies and procedures to ensure the highest standards of health, safety and wellbeing can be maintained.

As part of The FA’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment for everyone in football, every employee will be required to complete a DBS check. The level of the check required will be based on the activity of the specific job role and in line with legislation and government guidance.

What are we looking for?

Essential for the role:

Experience:

You have experience working with Power BI and Excel

You have experience combining and analysing data across multiple data sources

You have experience managing complex datasets

You have experience building strong relationships with collaborators and engaging stakeholders from across business divisions

Skills:

Communicative : You can convey complex, technical concepts simply and effectively, adapting your communication for different audiences

: You can convey complex, technical concepts simply and effectively, adapting your communication for different audiences Organised: You are comfortable managing recurring and ad-hoc reporting queries and working to deadlines

You are comfortable managing recurring and ad-hoc reporting queries and working to deadlines Customer-first: You respond promptly and professionally to questions from colleagues

You respond promptly and professionally to questions from colleagues Collaborative: You’re a team player and you are energised by working with colleagues across the business

You’re a team player and you are energised by working with colleagues across the business Driven by quality: You strive for data quality with structured and accurate working methods.

You strive for data quality with structured and accurate working methods. Proactive: You have an ability to identify and act on issues and opportunities before they arise.

You have an ability to identify and act on issues and opportunities before they arise. Technical: You have basic SQL and/or DAX skills

Beneficial to have:

Experience:

You have played a role within grassroots football – as a player, referee, and/or team/club admin – or another sport

You have experience gathering requirements from the business and translating them into dashboards and reports that meet the business’ needs

You have experience with Google Analytics

Skills:

Technical: Some experience with SQL and/or DAX (or eagerness to learn if not)

What’s in it for you?

We are committed to ensuring everyone can flourish in their roles, to achieve this we have unique office spaces under the arch of the iconic Wembley National Stadium, which is the home of English Football. We are also delighted to offer a world-class, Elite Performance Centre, St. George’s Park in Staffordshire which is an exceptional setting to develop and inspire high-performing England teams and leaders.

We pride ourselves in offering a competitive salary as well as great opportunities to develop and grow in your role. But that is not all; we also have a range of exciting benefits, some of which can be found below:

Access to event day tickets at Wembley Stadium, alongside a host of regular internal events throughout the season encouraging you to connect and learn with your colleagues and look after your mental health and wellbeing.

Free, nutritious lunches, at Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park.

Free private medical cover.

A contributory pension scheme.

An additional Thank You days leave, volunteering days as well as 25 days annual leave.

A hybrid working model offering flexibility on where you work.

For more information on what it is like to work at The FA, please visit our FA Careers page, https://www.thefa.com/about-football-association/careers

Our Organisation:

The Football Association [The FA] is the not-for-profit governing body of football in England. It is responsible for promoting and developing every level of the game, from grassroots through to the professional game, and generates significant revenue to support investment into English football each year.

The FA oversees England international teams across men’s, women’s, youth and disability football, as well as running the National League System and FA Competitions including the Emirates FA Cup, Barclays FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, and Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the world-class facilities of Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park, all with a purpose to Unite the Game and Inspire the Nation.

We currently work within a hybrid working model whereby the expectation is to work from your contractual location for part of the week, and as and when required by the team. The remaining days can be worked remotely. We will continue to monitor this model and it may be adjusted in future if deemed necessary.

Your contract with The FA will specify a fixed location of either Wembley Stadium, St. George’s Park or our Processing Centre, unless the role is advertised as a homebased contract. The contractual location of this role can be found at the top of this advert on our FA vacancy page.

The FA, For All, For You

Our equality, diversity and inclusion strategy forms an integral part of our long-term commitment to using our influence across English football to create a game free from discrimination.

https://www.thefa.com/-/media/thefacom-new/files/about-the-fa/2021/fa_a-game-for-all-strategy.ashx

A Game For All outlines three key strategic commitments – Lead the Change, Be the Change, and Inspire the Change – which will ensure tackling discrimination remains a core priority for English football for years to come.

We are a diverse workplace, aspiring to represent football across the country. The Football Association actively promotes inclusion and diversity, encouraging you to be the best version of yourself at work.

We welcome applications from everyone and are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. If you have any particular requirements in respect of the recruitment or interview process, please mention this during your application.

As part of The FA’s commitment to ensuring a safe environment for everyone in football, every employee will be required to complete a DBS check. The level of the check required will be based on the activity of the specific job role and in line with legislation and government guidance

TM0934 FA BENEFITS BOOKLET V1.pdf (188.82 KB)

APPLY HERE