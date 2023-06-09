WeAreTheCity hosts 50 Network leaders at Mazars.

On the 8th June 2023, WeAreTheCity welcomed over 50 network leaders as part of their Gender Network community to the stunning offices of Mazars.

The meeting’s agenda was focused on +50 women and the recent government initiative of increasing workforce participation, particularly among women over the age of 50. Since the government’s announcement there have been several initiatives have been set up to facilitate the transition of this generation of women back into the workplace. For example, Women Returners, in partnership with STEM Returners, has launched the STEM ReCharge project aimed at encouraging women in the North of England back in to STEM careers. Phoenix Group, a leading pensions company have also launched the Midlife Coalition, which is a joint venture between several organisations that aims to provide resources to women looking to return to the workforce. You can find out more via their careers can change website here. Prior to the UK Government’s announcement, Eleanor Mills, former Editor of the Sunday Times set up a community called “Noon” to provide support to women in Midlife. Noon has been the fastest growing communities for +50 women since its inception in 2021. Eleanor, a true believer that women in midlife are more than just “hot flashes” has also coined the phrase “Queenager” to describe women in their absolute prime in midlife! Do visit the Noon website for more information, resources, and events.

At our meeting at Mazars, guests from companies such as Barclays, Publicis Sapient, Bank of America, MUFG had the pleasure of being speed networked by Founder of Gender Networks, Vanessa Vallely OBE. Thereafter they heard keynotes from both Eleanor, and Catherine Sermon from Phoenix Group who were talking about their respective initiatives to support women in midlife. Guests also heard from leading journalist Harriet Minter, who spoke about a few recent gender related reports, and some of the challenges women are still facing in the workplace. The evening ended with networking on the rooftop overlooking St Paul’s!

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Mazars for hosting our community, and to Eleanor, Harriet, and Catherine for sharing their thought leadership with members of Gender Networks. What a fantastic evening it was!

You can see several photos of the event below, and if you are interested in your organisation becoming part of Gender Networks, please visit the GN website or email [email protected]