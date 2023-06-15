0
15/06/2023
Women in Finance Summit 2023

WeAreTechWomen is excited to announce our media partnership with City & Financial Global for their 7th edition of the annual Women in Finance Summit, which will be held in central London on the 5th July 2023.

Vivienne Artz OBE, Advisory Board Member and Past President, Women in Banking and Finance, NED, Chair, Advisor to Boards and CEO, will be chairing the event, and Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, CEO, 20-First is confirmed as Advisory Member & key speaker for this important initiative.

The key themes to be discussed this year are:

  • Redesigning Work: Flexible working and hybrid environments are here to stay – How can we ensure that women and men working flexibly are able to progress in their careers? Financial services industry in the age of the gig economy – are WoMen, couples & companies adapting (or not) to the future of work?
  • AI & gender. AI & generations. Embedding past “isms” into our future?
  • Male leaders on the future of men. The corporate role in crafting balanced cultures. What role models are there for men? Getting men engaged and leading gender balance.
  • Update on the Women in Finance Charter. Practical recommendations to help businesses accelerate their progress towards gender balance.
  • Learning to succeed in the Longevity Society: Almost 40% of the UK population is over 50. What does longevity and life’s “4 Quarters” mean for women’s careers – and dual-career couples?
  • Gender & generational balance. Talent shortages, recruitment and widening the talent lens. Corporate focus on Q2, integrating the New Q3 and 60-year careers
  • How far and how fast has the financial services industry been progressing on gender balance and ethnic diversity in the last year? Creating recruitment, retention, and development initiatives with a view towards ethnic diversity and inclusion
  • Moving beyond WFH debate – what does it feel like to be a female leader amid the financial crisis, the current geopolitical situation and the post-Brexit environment? Building the next generation of women leaders, reversing the loss of female talent & rebalancing recruitment processes.

This in-person conference will feature insightful presentations from and informed debate between, senior experts and government representatives.

Delegate Fees

Delegate Fee: £395 + VAT

WeAreTechWomen are able to obtain a 20% discount off the above fees – quote code WIF7WATC.

Registration

