4-5 June 2024: Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo Manchester

The #1 Business & Tech Event series for Women in the UK

Inspiration – Recruitment – Progression

Women in Business & Tech Expo, 4-5 June 2024, Manchester Central is the industry-leading hiring event for those who aspire to thrive in their professional careers and grow their businesses.

The award-winning female-led event provides inspiration, guidance, recruitment opportunities, and services to supercharge your professional journey at all stages within the technology and business sectors.

Offering two editions across the UK, Women in Business & Tech Expo has fast become one of the go-to events for organisations and professionals to diversify their teams, develop commercial growth strategies, attract new recruits and meet like-minded partners.

Manchester is the largest and fastest-growing economy outside of London

Powering the North, for women at any stage of their career, this new event will enable exhibitors, sponsors and partners to expand their reach across both Northern and Southern regions of the UK.

Home to a thriving £5 billion digital ecosystem, Manchester is officially the UKs Top Digital Tech City. From start-ups to SMEs to global brands including Google, Boohoo, The Hut Group, AO.com, BBC, IBM, Cisco and Microsoft, Manchester has more than 10,000 digital and tech businesses.

Women in Business & Tech Expo Highlights