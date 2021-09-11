20 years on | Remembering September 11

WeAreTheCity are remembering all those lost, injured and the families of those affected in the 2001 September 11 attacks.



On this day, 20 years ago, 2,977 people died and more than 25,000 people were injured or have since suffered substantial long-term health consequences in the single deadliest terroist attack in human history.

The September 11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States.

One of the first memorials for the tragedy was the Tribute in Light. The Tribute in Light is an art installation of 88 vertical searchlights placed six blocks south of the World Trade Center. The double light beams symbolise the fallen World Trade Center towers and can be seen from over 60 miles away on clear nights.

The Tribute in Light will once again shine to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy; and The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will be holding its annual commemoration ceremony. The ceremony will see the reading of the names by family members in-person and it will observe six moments of silence, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

For all of those who lost their lives and for those who lost their family members and friends, we are with you on this day to remember those lost loved ones.