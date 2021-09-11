Nominations are now closed for WeAreTechWomen’s 2021 TechWomen100 Awards.



A shortlist of 200 women will now be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and will be published in October.

The shortlist will then be open to a public vote. Judging for the final 100 winners will then take place with independent judges. The TechWomen100 Award winners will be announced on 15 November and all winners, sponsors and supporters will be invited to attend a virtual award’s ceremony to celebrate on 08 December 2021.

For the TechWomen100 awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of 15 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the tech landscape.

On behalf of WeAreTechWomen, our sponsors and nominees, we would like to sincerely thank all of our judges for their dedication to the female pipeline and for donating their valuable time to judge the TechWomen100 awards in 2020.