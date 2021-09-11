0
11/09/2021
, , ,

Nominations are now closed for WeAreTechWomen’s 2021 TechWomen100 Awards

TechWomen100 Nominations Closed

Nominations are now closed for WeAreTechWomen’s 2021 TechWomen100 Awards.

A shortlist of 200 women will now be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and will be published in October.

The shortlist will then be open to a public vote. Judging for the final 100 winners will then take place with independent judges. The TechWomen100 Award winners will be announced on 15 November and all winners, sponsors and supporters will be invited to attend a virtual award’s ceremony to celebrate on 08 December 2021.

For the TechWomen100 awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of 15 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the tech landscape.

On behalf of WeAreTechWomen, our sponsors and nominees, we would like to sincerely thank all of our judges for their dedication to the female pipeline and for donating their valuable time to judge the TechWomen100 awards in 2020.

Judging the TechWomen100 Awards is no easy task - discover our amazing judges!

MEET THE JUDGES

The TechWomen100 awards are the first of their kind to focus solely on the female tech talent pipeline and recognise the impact of champions, companies and networks that are leading the way.

The 2021 awards are kindly powered by Goldman Sachs and sponsored by Accenture, BAE Systems, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Ipsos Mori, Oliver Wyman, and OpenFin.

Remaining timeline

  • Shortlist announced & public vote opens – 25 October 2021
  • Voting closes – 11 November 2021
  • Winners announced – 15 November 2021
  • Winner’s celebration event – 08 December 2021

*There is no public vote of support for the Champion, Global Award for Achievement, Network and Company categories

If you have any additional questions about the awards, please contact [email protected]. For further details about the awards, please click here.

POWERED BY

SPONSORED BY

TechWomen100 Awards Sponsors 2021-1

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

