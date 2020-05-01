3 tips for starting up a new business during COVID-19

Article by Dr Harveen Chugh, a senior teaching fellow in entrepreneurship at Imperial College Business School.

In the midst of a global pandemic, many of us have been presented with the gift of newly found time such as the hour saved getting ready for work every day and the hour’s commute to work each way.

We are finally finding time for the things we were too busy for before, like baking, mediation or gardening. When I meet new people and they learn what I do, they often say ‘I’ve always thought about starting up my own business, but I don’t have the time,’ or ‘I’d love to start my own business, but I’m not quite sure what to do.’ Well now you have a little more time, here are my top 3 tips to help you get started:

Search for the opportunity – in just a short space of time, consumer needs have changed dramatically. Aside from ‘toilet-paper-gate’, we have seen the sales of many products rise since the start of COVID-19 such as leisurewear, baking goods and gaming. While many of these needs may already be met in the market, it’s possible that some niches are being overlooked. There may be items that you could be making at home, sourcing locally or online, or meeting a service need. To find out what the needs may be, there are a few things you can do such as ask around – speak to friends, family or work colleagues, and spend some time reading through the comments in forums or on social media posts to gain a broader view. They may just spark an idea, or you may begin to pick up on a recurring theme, which could be the start of your entrepreneurial journey.

Keep safe and well, and I wish you all the best for your startup journey!