For students like Carley, Imperial’s Weekend MBA has set her up for success

Ranked 6th in the QS World University Ranking 2023, Imperial College London is based in the heart of one of the most diverse cities in the world.

Our part-time Weekend MBA allows you to accelerate and develop your career, balancing studying at Imperial in London with a demanding job.

During the 21-month programme, you will spend one long weekend a month on campus – made easy wherever you are in the world by London’s international transport connections. Studying this way means you can start applying your new skills right away – rapidly increasing your impact at work and beyond.

But what is studying at Imperial College Business School really like?

Carley Grelié, WMBA Alumni, shares that the programme has not just set her up for career success, but has also enabled her to broaden her skills and knowledge with like-minded students: “My favourite aspect of the Weekend MBA programme has been getting to know my cohort. Being around a group of people that are open-minded, looking for change and looking to better themselves and focusing on their personal development is something that I’ve found really inspiring.”

Through our Weekend MBA, you’re encouraged to take advantage of the various networking opportunities available. Our students leave the programme with a strong international network of ambitious students and graduates, leading faculty and business practitioners, all while having kept their foot on the pedal at work.

“The weekend format allowed me to apply the learning from day one into my job,” Carley affirms. “Imperial College is well renowned in the innovation space and I wanted to be part of a business school that was constantly evolving and growing and was attracting the brightest minds beyond traditional banking and consulting focus.”

“I’ve been able to form a really strong network in London, both through my lectures and my cohort, as well as extra-curricular and networking events,” adds Carley.

“But it’s also given me a really broad range of knowledge on different business areas that I hadn’t previously studied before. These things combined are setting me up really well to tackle my next role.”

