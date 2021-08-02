A guide to World Breastfeeding Week

This week marks World Breastfeeding Week, celebrating all things related to breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Week is the brainchild of the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), whose aim this year is to raise awareness of the links between breastfeeding and the Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

The World Alliance for Breastfeeding is a global network of organisations and individuals who think that breastfeeding is the right of all children and mothers.

The week also allows for a better understanding of breastfeeding and to help de-stigmatise mothers who choose to breastfeed in public.

The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week will focus on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and wellbeing of all, and the imperative to protect breastfeeding worldwide.