A guide to World Breastfeeding Week

World Breastfeeding Week is the brainchild of the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), whose aim this year is to raise awareness of the links between breastfeeding and the Global Goals for Sustainable Development.
The World Alliance for Breastfeeding is a global network of organisations and individuals who think that breastfeeding is the right of all children and mothers.
The week also allows for a better understanding of breastfeeding and to help de-stigmatise mothers who choose to breastfeed in public.
The theme for this year’s World Breastfeeding Week will focus on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and wellbeing of all, and the imperative to protect breastfeeding worldwide.
While breastfeeding is the most natural way to feed your baby, many mothers feel nervous about feeding in public.
In fact, a recent study by Lansinoh, who has been supporting breastfeeding mums for over 35 years, found that three quarters of mums feel more cautious about breastfeeding in public, as a direct result of COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions.
To help mums feel more confident about breastfeeding in public, particularly post-lockdown, Lansinoh has teamed up with midwife and antenatal educator, Marley Hall, who shares her top tips for new mums.
Five top guilt-free tips to help you juggle returning to work and breastfeeding.
If you are worried about breastfeeding and working be reassured that many mums still continue to breastfeed long after they have returned to their job, it just takes a little planning and communication.
Parenting expert for childcare.co.uk Jo Wiltshire shares her tips so you can nurse and work with confidence.
As a perfectly-created food for babies, breast milk has the ideal blend of vitamins, proteins, and fats that a baby needs – and it even adjusts on a near-daily basis to meet the unique needs of each individual baby.
The optimal nutritional balance of breast milk leads to improved health outcomes, but even the most educated breastfeeding enthusiast may find some of these effects surprising. This infographic from Mom Loves Best highlights the benefits of breastfeeding.
When I had my daughter four years ago I had no idea exactly how difficult breastfeeding could be.
I thought it was a matter of latching baby onto your breast, and you were good to go! I had not expected to be in so much pain with each feed and without help I was in too much pain to continue past a few days.
This time around, I was armed with as much information as I could gather. I couldn’t see any reason why this time our breastfeeding journey wouldn’t be successful.