Before A-Level results day, here’s what you can do

It’s that time of year when lots of people are gearing up to receive their A-Level results. It can be a stressful time so we thought of a few tips to help you prepare for the day.



Before A-Level Results Day, there are several important tasks you can consider doing to ensure you’re prepared for whatever outcome you receive.

Here are a few things you might want to do:

Research university courses: Take some time to research the university courses you’re interested in. Look into entry requirements, course content and the overall reputation of the institutions. This will help you make informed decisions about your future academic path.

Explore clearing options: If you don’t achieve the grades you were expecting, it’s helpful to be aware of the Clearing process. Research universities and courses that might still have vacancies and make a list of potential options you’d be interested in pursuing.

Prepare for appeals: If you believe there has been an error in your results or you’re unhappy with the outcome, familiarise yourself with the appeals process. Understand the deadlines, required documentation and procedures for appealing your grades.

Update CV: Whether you’re planning to go to university, take a gap year or looking to get a job, update your CV. Highlight your achievements, experiences and skills that are relevant to your chosen path.

Plan for emotional wellbeing: Results day can be stressful, regardless of the outcome. Have a support system in place, whether it’s friends, family or professionals, to help you manage your emotions. Your worth isn’t solely determined by your grades, there are multiple paths to success.

Self-care is needed: Self-care is definitely needed during this stressful time. Be kind to yourself. Go for walks, exercise, read a book or watch Netflix, it’s all about having you-time.

These general suggestions might not apply to every individual’s situation. It’s important to tailor your pre-results day preparations to your own goals and circumstances.

Good luck.

Further support can be found below.

Student Minds | Mind | Student Space | NHS