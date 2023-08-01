Celebrating breastfeeding week: Ways to show your support

Supporting World Breastfeeding Week is a great way to promote and advocate for breastfeeding, which has numerous health benefits for both infants and mothers.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated annually from the 1st to the 7th of August. It is a global campaign coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) to promote and support breastfeeding worldwide.

Here are several ways you can support World Breastfeeding Week:

Raise awareness.

Spread the word about World Breastfeeding Week through your social media platforms, local community and personal networks. Share information, statistics, and personal stories highlighting the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.

Organise events.

Plan and host events in your community to celebrate and support breastfeeding. These events can include breastfeeding workshops, panel discussions, breastfeeding support groups or a public gathering to promote breastfeeding awareness.

Engage with healthcare providers.

Reach out to local healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics to discuss World Breastfeeding Week. Encourage them to organise breastfeeding education sessions, provide support to breastfeeding mothers and create a breastfeeding-friendly environment within their facilities.

Support breastfeeding mothers.

Offer assistance and encouragement to breastfeeding mothers in your community. This can include providing information about local breastfeeding resources, connecting them with lactation consultants or breastfeeding support groups or offering a listening ear and empathetic support.

Advocate for breastfeeding-friendly policies.

Contact your local policymakers and advocate for the implementation of breastfeeding-friendly policies in public spaces, workplaces and healthcare institutions. Support initiatives that provide paid maternity leave, breastfeeding breaks and private spaces in the workplace.

Donate to breastfeeding organisations.

Consider making a financial contribution to organisations that support breastfeeding initiatives. These organisations often provide breastfeeding mothers with resources, education and support worldwide.

Educate yourself.

Take the time to educate yourself about breastfeeding, its benefits, and common challenges. By increasing your knowledge, you can become a better advocate and provide accurate information to others.

Support breastfeeding-friendly businesses.

This includes restaurants, cafes and public places that provide comfortable and welcoming environments for breastfeeding mothers.

Supporting breastfeeding is not limited to World Breastfeeding Week alone. Continuously promoting and supporting breastfeeding throughout the year can impact the health and wellbeing of infants and their mothers.

Further reads below.

