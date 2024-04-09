Quick guide to pelvic floor strength

Pelvic floor exercises, affectionately known as Kegels, are not just another item on the endless to-do list of personal health care, they are fundamental exercises that benefit anyone’s wellbeing, regardless of age or gender. These seemingly simple exercises are designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which play a pivotal role in supporting vital organs such as the bladder, intestines and for women, the uterus. Beyond their basic function of support, strong pelvic floor muscles are crucial for maintaining bladder and bowel control, which can be a game-changer for quality of life.

Imagine this… the muscles that form the floor of your pelvis are like the foundation of a house. Just as a strong foundation keeps a house stable and secure, a robust pelvic floor keeps your internal organs properly aligned and functioning well. Some say the muscles are like a small trampoline in your pelvis. They need workouts to stay strong. That’s where pelvic floor exercises come in.

But why should these exercises be on your radar? For starters, life events such as pregnancy, childbirth, ageing and certain surgical procedures can weaken these muscles, leading to a host of inconvenient and sometimes embarrassing issues, like urinary incontinence or reduced sexual satisfaction. By incorporating pelvic floor exercises into your routine, you’re not just investing in the prevention of potential problems, you’re enhancing your overall health and wellbeing.

With this in mind, let’s move on to a short guide on how to perform pelvic floor exercises correctly. This isn’t about embarking on a daunting fitness journey but rather integrating a simple, yet effective, practice into your daily life to reap significant benefits.

Whether you’re sitting at your desk, relaxing on your couch or lying in bed, here’s how you can start strengthening your pelvic floor today.

How to start

Find the muscles: If you can stop peeing mid-flow, you found them. Just do this once to find them.

Do it right: Empty your bladder. Pretend you’re stopping peeing. Tighten those muscles, hold and relax. Keep breathing.

How much?: Do 10-15 reps, three times a day. Do them anywhere, like when sitting or lying down.

Tips

Do it every day: Make it a daily thing, like brushing your teeth.

Don’t overdo: Don’t work them too hard.

Try different types: Do quick squeezes and longer holds.

Be patient: It takes time to feel stronger.

If you’re stuck

Not sure?: If it feels wrong, you might need to change how you’re doing it. A doctor can help.

Leaks?: If you leak when you laugh or sneeze, keep practising. Talk to a doctor if you need more help.

Why do this?

Strong muscles mean better bladder control, an easier time after having a baby and a better time in the bedroom. It’s a small thing that makes a big difference. Pelvic floor exercises, or Kegels, aren’t just another chore on your health and wellness list, they’re a cornerstone of your physical wellbeing.