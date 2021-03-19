Could you help Birkbeck, University of London & Genius Within in their Autism at Work study?

Could you help Birkbeck, University of London & Genius Within understand the employment picture in the UK, USA and Australia, where Autism At Work programs are popular?

The aim of the study is to explore the experience of people who are part of Autism at Work specific programs and compare this to the experience of autistic people who are not part of these programs.

Taking part

Birkbeck, University of London & Genius Within are looking for autistic adults to take part. If you would like to be involved in the study, please complete the questionnaire here. This should take approximately 15 minutes.

Upon completion, you will be provided with a debrief. You may also decide to volunteer for follow up interviewing to share your experiences. If so, you can provide contact details at the end of the questionnaire. If you don’t, your contact details will not be collected and you will remain anonymous.

Data collected in this study will be analysed and used for research, publication and policy guidance for employers.

