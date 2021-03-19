0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
19/03/2021
,

Could you help Birkbeck, University of London & Genius Within in their Autism at Work study?

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Could you help Birkbeck, University of London & Genius Within in their Autism at Work study?

Diverse group of stylish people standing together. Society or population, social diversity

Could you help Birkbeck, University of London & Genius Within understand the employment picture in the UK, USA and Australia, where Autism At Work programs are popular?

The aim of the study is to explore the experience of people who are part of Autism at Work specific programs and compare this to the experience of autistic people who are not part of these programs.

Taking part

Birkbeck, University of London & Genius Within are looking for autistic adults to take part. If you would like to be involved in the study, please complete the questionnaire here. This should take approximately 15 minutes.

Upon completion, you will be provided with a debrief. You may also decide to volunteer for follow up interviewing to share your experiences. If so, you can provide contact details at the end of the questionnaire. If you don’t, your contact details will not be collected and you will remain anonymous.

Data collected in this study will be analysed and used for research, publication and policy guidance for employers.

COMPLETE THE SURVEY

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

man and woman sitting on pile of coins, Equal Pay Day
02/03/2021

Women earn two-thirds less than men in top finance roles

, ,
BBBA Awards featured
02/02/2021

The Middle Report | Black British Business Awards

Embracing the Age of Ambiguity | Aviva
12/01/2021

Embracing the Age of Ambiguity | Aviva

Tired, Overworked Female Financier Holds Her Head in Hands while Working on a Personal Computer
12/01/2021

Employees feel overworked as a result of the pandemic

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X