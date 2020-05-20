Diversity Wins: How Inclusion Matters | McKinsey & Company

For business executives the world over, the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be one of the greatest leadership tests of their careers.

Not only must they protect the health of their employeesand customers, they must also navigate far-reaching disruption to their operations, plan for recovery, and prepare to reimagine their business models for the ‘next normal’.

In this challenging context, the task of fostering inclusion and diversity (I&D) could easily take a back seat—and the painstaking progress made by many firms in recent years could be reversed. As this report shows, however, I&D is a powerful enabler of business performance. Companies whose leaders welcome diverse talents and include multiple perspectives are likely to emerge from the crisis stronger.

In short: diversity wins, now more than ever.

This report was originally due for release in March 2020, but we put publication on hold as the COVID-19 crisis ensued. Since then, in talking to CEOs, CXOs and CHROs and assessing the radically changed business landscape, we have come to the conclusion that its findings are even more relevant right now.