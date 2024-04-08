Eid joy | Unity in diversity

Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, is coming up and this year, it’s expected to be on Tuesday 9 April, depending on when the moon decides to say hello!

What’s Eid all about?

Eid al-Fitr is like a big, open-hearted hug after the month-long fast of Ramadan. It’s a day (or sometimes a couple of days) when Muslims in the UK and around the world celebrate, eat, pray and get together with family and friends.

Morning vibes

The day starts with a special prayer. Imagine lots of people, dressed in their best clothes, gathering in mosques or parks feeling thankful and happy. It’s a beautiful sight and the vibe is warm and welcoming.

Feast time

After the prayers, it’s time to eat! Since everyone’s been fasting from dawn to sunset during Ramadan, you can bet the food is amazing. Think of tables filled with all sorts of yummy dishes, sweets, snacks and the best home-cooked meals. It’s a foodie’s dream come true!

Sharing is caring

Eid is also about giving. People give to charity and share food with neighbours and those in need. It’s all about spreading joy and making sure everyone can enjoy the day. This act of giving is called Zakat al-Fitr, and it’s a big part of what makes Eid so special.

Family and friends

What makes Eid truly amazing is spending time with loved ones. Families visit each other, kids get presents and everyone shares in the happiness. It’s a great time to catch up, laugh and create memories that last a lifetime.

In the UK

Across the UK, communities come together to celebrate. From London to Birmingham, from Manchester to Cardiff, there are events, parties and lots of fun stuff happening. Mosques, community centres and parks become hubs of celebration, with everyone invited to join in.

The magic of Eid



Eid in the UK is unique because it brings together people from all sorts of backgrounds. It’s not just about religion, it’s about community, friendship and sharing joy. It’s a day when everyone can learn a bit more about each other and celebrate together.

Looking forward

As we approach Eid, let’s get ready to embrace the joy, the food and the company. Whether you’re celebrating for the first time or you’re an Eid veteran, it’s a day that promises to be full of happiness and heart.