Rising Star Awards: What happened next for Chantalle Sullivan

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards are now in their tenth year.

The Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

In this ongoing series, we speak to our winners about life after winning a Rising Star award.

We spoke to Chantalle Sullivan, who won a Rising Star Award in EA/PA, in 2022.

I joined the ICS team in 2011, just a few months after leaving college as Receptionist/Administrator, after the first year I began to take on some procurement duties on behalf of the Contracts Team and I was promoted to Contracts Assistant assisting Contracts Managers with running sites and placing orders.

I progressed to PA to the Operations Manager in 2019, working alongside the Operations Manager with running of the Contracts Department and labour management.

Now as Office and Supply Chain Co-ordinator I am responsible for the Admin team, my role includes a number of responsibilities ranging from Supply Chain Co- ordination, Procurement and management of Plant Hire to various Accounting tasks, Training co-ordination and Marketing.

Looking back over the past 12 years I have seen growth in my confidence, this has increased with my understanding of the job roles, the company and industry.

How did winning a Rising Star award influence your perception of your own achievements and potential?

Wining the ‘Rising Star’ award gave me the confidence to celebrate my achievements, something that I had always struggled with, it opened my eyes to what I had already achieved and the potential I have for the future.

Have there been specific opportunities or doors that opened for you as a result of receiving the award?

The confidence that winning this award gave me, inspired me to help other with self promotion and I trained to be a #IamRemarkable Facilitator, (a global movement that empowers everyone to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond) running workshops.

I trained to be a Fairness, Inclusion and Respect in Construction Ambassador.

I am now also a Workplace Wellbeing Champion and head up the Workplace Wellbeing Programme.

I was also fortunate to be featured in a case study by IPAF (International Powered Access Federation) Women in Powered Access.

I was Inspired by the CMI (Chartered Management Institute) to complete my Level 4 in Management and Leadership and am now a Foundation Chartered Manager.

How has winning the award affected your professional network and relationships within your industry?

As a result of winning the award my professional network has widened, not just within the construction industry, but being part of the WeAreTheCity community with a support network of likeminded professionals.

Have you had the chance to mentor or inspire others based on your experience?

WeAreTheCity introduced me to Future First and I am now a Mentor, having worked with 2 students already, this is something that I hope to continue in the future.

What advice would you give to someone else thinking of nominating themselves or others for the awards?

If nothing else, this process and award helps you to recognise how far you have come in your career, and reflect on achievements, it helps individuals to celebrate themselves and those around them.

What advice do you have for individuals aspiring to achieve success in their careers?

Always be yourself, aim high, follow your dreams and work hard.

You can do anything you put your mind to!

What is next for you?

I have no idea what the future holds, but I hope to continue to learn and develop myself as well as help those around me.

