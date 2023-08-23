0
23/08/2023
, , ,

Free start up programme for founders with Virgin StartUp | Empower100

Photo Credit: Virgin StartUp

Empower100 is a new programme of support from Virgin StartUp designed to level the playing field for founders growing the businesses they’re passionate about. 

Apply now for our next programme running 5th October – 23rd November.

Applications close 20th September. This programme is run every quarter.

Empower100 has been designed to help Black, Asian and minority ethnic founders, women founders and founders with a disability, based in Greater London, unlock the potential for growth and investment in their startups

Delivered online and in-person over 8 weeks, Empower100 is a free accelerator for founders on the move, who’re ready to take on the next stage of growth, raise investment and boost their skillsets. 

Delivered by start and scale-up experts, Empower100 will help you: 

Prepare yourself and your startup for growth 
Attract brilliant talent and create a thriving culture through leadership
Understand the investment landscape an what investors are looking for
Refine your brand proposition and sales strategy
Develop a knockout investment deck and brilliant pitch
Learn how to unlock grant, equity and and crowdfunding to grow
Get you and your co-founders investment-ready

By taking part, you’ll also join the Virgin StartUp community of thousands of founders building the businesses they’re passionate about.

Empower100 is for founders based in Greater London only. 

We’ve helped thousands of startups raise investment, grow, build a winning team and do something great. What’s stopping you?

Programme details

You’ll find an outline of the programme below. You’ll experience a mix of online and in-person events as well as dedicated 1-on-1 sessions with our experts. You’ll also have plenty of opportunity to meet the other founders on the programme, as well as our investor and founder-in-residence.

Module 1: Getting ready for growth

Module 2: Building your brand

Module 3: Sales and marketing strategies

Module 4: Leadership, building a team, and culture

Module 5: Financial planning for growth

Module 6: Funding landscape and journey

Module 7: Pitch practice and presentation skills 

Module 8: Mentoring day and networking event in person

Module 9: Demo Day in person (selected founders only) 

Unlock the next stage of your impact journey

By joining the programme, you’ll get:

Expert insight Virgin StartUp brings industry experts in growth strategy, sales, leadership, funding, angel investment, pitching, marketing, PR, and more to deliver in-depth interactive workshops
Community You’ll join a cohort of founders on the same journey for support and accountability 
Networks  Practice your pitch with impact investors looking for ambitious founders to back
Founder inspiration Unrivalled access to other founders who’ve been there, and done that, so you can too.
Investment-ready  Get the necessary materials together for fundraising including a pitch deck 
Sales strategy  Unlock the potential of your growth with a sales strategy and tips
Post-programme support – 6 months of facilitated peer mastermind sessions and a dedicated mentor for 6 months
Keep your control we don’t take any equity as part of the programme and it’s free to join

 

Apply here

For more information, see here

