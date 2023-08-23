Free start up programme for founders with Virgin StartUp | Empower100

Photo Credit: Virgin StartUp
Empower100 is a new programme of support from Virgin StartUp designed to level the playing field for founders growing the businesses they’re passionate about.
Apply now for our next programme running 5th October – 23rd November.
Applications close 20th September. This programme is run every quarter.
Empower100 has been designed to help Black, Asian and minority ethnic founders, women founders and founders with a disability, based in Greater London, unlock the potential for growth and investment in their startups.
Delivered online and in-person over 8 weeks, Empower100 is a free accelerator for founders on the move, who’re ready to take on the next stage of growth, raise investment and boost their skillsets.
Delivered by start and scale-up experts, Empower100 will help you:
By taking part, you’ll also join the Virgin StartUp community of thousands of founders building the businesses they’re passionate about.
Empower100 is for founders based in Greater London only.
Programme details
You’ll find an outline of the programme below. You’ll experience a mix of online and in-person events as well as dedicated 1-on-1 sessions with our experts. You’ll also have plenty of opportunity to meet the other founders on the programme, as well as our investor and founder-in-residence.
Module 1: Getting ready for growth
Module 2: Building your brand
Module 3: Sales and marketing strategies
Module 4: Leadership, building a team, and culture
Module 5: Financial planning for growth
Module 6: Funding landscape and journey
Module 7: Pitch practice and presentation skills
Module 8: Mentoring day and networking event in person
Module 9: Demo Day in person (selected founders only)
Unlock the next stage of your impact journey
By joining the programme, you’ll get:
