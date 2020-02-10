From profits to consumer connections: Why businesses need women at the top

By Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, Global Communications, Philip Morris International

One evening last October, I read a report by Credit Suisse on the benefits of having women in the boardroom.

Not everyone’s choice of bedtime reading, for sure, but well worth the time, and its conclusion was clear: It pays to have women at the top.

Credit Suisse’s 2019 CS Gender 3000 study found that family-owned companies with at least 10 percent women executives had outperformed their male-only counterparts by around 410 basis points per year since 2014. Similarly, a 2016 survey by the Peterson Institute for International Economics found evidence that having women in C-level positions (e.g., CEO, CFO, COO) is associated with higher profitability.

Data of this nature speaks loudly to the positive influence female execs have on bottom lines and would certainly seem to provide incentive to have women in the upper echelons. And sure enough, the number of women in senior management roles globally reached its highest level on record in 2019. Great news—until you discover that this highest level is … wait for it … a mere 29 percent.

My math skills may be a little rusty but, even with many women taking time away from work to have and raise children, that figure seems low. It seems evident that women are bumping up against obstacles in the workplace that can’t be explained away by maternity leave.

When will companies realize that adding female leaders to the roster isn’t simply a box-ticking exercise, but a business decision that reaps rich rewards? In addition to the other inherent values women bring to these executive positions, they offer experience and insights vital to connecting with these businesses’ female customers. I doubt there’s a woman out there who hasn’t watched a TV advertisement or picked up a product off the shelf and wondered, “What were they thinking?”

An urgent call should be ringing in business owners’ ears to bump up their inclusion and diversity practices on their lists of priorities. To wake up to the demand for a gender-balanced decision-making process that best serves all their customers, not just those with a Y chromosome. The world’s most complex issues are best countered by the problem-solving talents, innovations and solutions found in diverse senior leadership teams of mixed gender. That’s the case whether you’re an established manufacturer or a start-up.

Beyond equalizing their hiring and promotion policies, the business world should consider the way it addresses women in business. In a world of buzzwords and shorthand, new waves of feminism have been accompanied by feminized nomenclature purportedly designed to promote female leadership. Portmanteaus such as “she-eo,” “momager” and “mompreneur” have entered the lexicon as picture captions, social media hashtags and T-shirt slogans.

Some women may find these words empowering, but I find them inhibiting. Attention-grabbing, female-centric terms for positions that should be gender neutral are not for me.

Feminized labels serve only to perpetuate the myth that entrepreneurship and managerial positions belong to men. They don’t. By ditching “mompreneur” for “entrepreneur” and “momager” for “manager,” we can recognize that a woman is in business for her talents, normalize balanced boardrooms and begin to create the equal world for which so many of us are striving.

Furthermore, we must end bewildering—and untruthful—stereotypes. A bugbear of mine is this idea that a businessman hits his peak at 60, while a woman of the same age and position is considered past her sell-by date. Take it from me, a woman of 60, that I’m at my peak.

I’m proud to be a female leader in a male-dominated industry (in spite of the sexist vitriol I occasionally encounter on social media). But I’ve no interest in being the exception. We need women in positions such as my own to be the new normal. And they very well should be, as the research from Credit Suisse and the Peterson Institute attests.

I’m as inspired and driven by PMI’s commitment to gender equality as I am by our transformation to deliver market-leading better alternatives to smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke. We’re all enormously proud to have gained the distinction in 2019 of being the first multinational to be globally EQUAL-SALARY certified. That’s a huge deal, but we fully recognize that we—like most other global corporations—have room for improvement.

PMI is targeting 40 percent of management positions to be held by women by 2022. For now, I’m one of two women in our senior management meetings. Lone female voices can feel more pressure to make their presence felt, as well as an obligation to represent our entire gender in a way that men are never expected to. We have a special burden on us to speak up with assertiveness, authority and purpose to showcase our indisputable value—easing the door open for other talented women to step inside. And ensuring it never shuts on us again.

Women in the business world aren’t looking for favors—or special treatment. I would simply ask corporate leaders to pause and ask themselves one simple question: Why are we operating without the best available talent?