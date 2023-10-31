Getting ‘ghosted’ after an interview | What is it and how can you stop it from happening?

By Amanda Augustine, careers expert for TopCV

Whether it’s a romantic partner or a prospective employer, being ghosted can be a haunting experience. And it’s happened to more of us than you may think, with nearly half (48%) of job seekers admitting they have been inexplicably left in the dark after speaking to a recruiter or potential employer.

There are lots of ways that ghosting can present itself. Often, a recruiter may reach out to a large group of candidates on LinkedIn to talk about a job opportunity, and then won’t respond to everyone who’s expressed interest. In other instances, they may just suddenly stop responding to emails or phone calls.

One of the most frustrating things about being ghosted is the lack of closure or feedback. The good news, however, is that it’s often a case of ‘it’s not you, it’s them’. Some of the most common reasons for job ghosting include a change in the company’s priorities, disorganisation or a lack of resources. While there’s no foolproof method to entirely prevent being ghosted, these steps can help to minimise the risk:

Do your research: Company review sites like Glassdoor are a great way to learn more about a company and its hiring process. This can help you get a sense of what to expect during the interview process and how responsive a company may — or may not — be with candidates.

Ask the hard questions: While you still have the attention of your interviewer, ask if there’s any reason they would be hesitant to hire you, or how you stack up against the other applicants they’ve interviewed. This is a great way to gauge their interest in you. It also gives you an opportunity to overcome any objections they may have while you’re still sitting in front of them.

Follow up promptly and connect on LinkedIn: If you haven’t connected with the interviewers, do so after the interview as part of your follow-up process. It may be easier to stay in their network and remain on their radar when your updates and posts pop up in their feed.

One of the most important things to know about any ghosting experience is that it’s not personal. It isn’t a reflection of your qualifications and worth. Instead, focus on bouncing back from these little setbacks by following these steps:

Pursue multiple opportunities: You’ve heard the adage: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Continue applying for other positions and pursuing multiple opportunities. Even after you start to interview for some of these roles — to reduce the impact of being ghosted by one employer.

Manage your expectations: Recognise that not all employers will provide feedback or updates, and not all will respond promptly. While it’s frustrating, it’s a very real part of the job search process.

Learn and adapt: If you find yourself being ghosted frequently, reflect on your interview performance, CV, and job search strategy. You can also request a free CV review or work with an interview coach to improve your approach to interviews and applications.

About the author

Amanda Augustine is a careers expert for TopCV, the world’s premier CV-writing service, and a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC) and certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW).

