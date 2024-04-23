Are you a lazy workaholic without even knowing it?

Have you ever found yourself first to arrive and last to leave the office but still feeling like you’ve barely scratched the surface of your workload? You might be falling into the trap of being a “lazy workaholic.” This term may sound like an oxymoron because how can someone be both lazy and a workaholic? But it perfectly captures a common scenario: someone who spends numerous hours working, or at least appearing to work, without much actual productivity to show for it. This concept isn’t about laziness in the traditional sense of avoiding work, but rather about a misdirection of effort. It’s about being busy with tasks that don’t contribute towards significant achievements or meaningful progress. If you find your days filled with activity but your major goals are still out of reach, you might be a lazy workaholic.

What’s a lazy workaholic?

A lazy workaholic sounds like a contradiction. Well, it’s actually a thing. Imagine someone who spends a lot of hours at work but isn’t really getting much done. They look busy, maybe they even feel busy, but the real output? Not so impressive.

Signs you might be one

Long hours, little progress: You’re the first to arrive and the last to leave, but your to-do list? Still overflowing.

Busy but unproductive: Your day is packed with tasks, meetings and emails, but the big projects? Barely touched.

Distraction dancer: You often find yourself lost in the weeds, focusing on low-priority tasks instead of the big-ticket items.

Perfection paralysis: You spend so much time trying to get something perfect that it never actually gets done.

Why does it happen?

Fear of failure: Sometimes, hiding in busywork feels safer than tackling tasks that risk failure.

Not good with time management: Without effective planning, it’s easy to be busy all day and accomplish little.

Overwhelm: When the workload feels too big, it’s tempting to chip away at the edges rather than dive into the deep end.

How to break the cycle

Prioritise ruthlessly: Identify what actually moves the needle and focus on that. Let the small stuff slide.

Set realistic goals: Break big tasks into small, manageable steps. Celebrate small victories to maintain momentum.

Eliminate distractions: Find your productivity pitfalls, be it social media, chatty coworkers or endless emails. Cut them out or manage them better.

Seek feedback: Sometimes you need an outside perspective to see if what you’re busy with is worth your time.

The takeaway