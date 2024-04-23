Are you a lazy workaholic without even knowing it?

What’s a lazy workaholic?
A lazy workaholic sounds like a contradiction. Well, it’s actually a thing. Imagine someone who spends a lot of hours at work but isn’t really getting much done. They look busy, maybe they even feel busy, but the real output? Not so impressive.
Signs you might be one
Long hours, little progress: You’re the first to arrive and the last to leave, but your to-do list? Still overflowing.
Busy but unproductive: Your day is packed with tasks, meetings and emails, but the big projects? Barely touched.
Distraction dancer: You often find yourself lost in the weeds, focusing on low-priority tasks instead of the big-ticket items.
Perfection paralysis: You spend so much time trying to get something perfect that it never actually gets done.
Why does it happen?
Fear of failure: Sometimes, hiding in busywork feels safer than tackling tasks that risk failure.
Not good with time management: Without effective planning, it’s easy to be busy all day and accomplish little.
Overwhelm: When the workload feels too big, it’s tempting to chip away at the edges rather than dive into the deep end.
How to break the cycle
Prioritise ruthlessly: Identify what actually moves the needle and focus on that. Let the small stuff slide.
Set realistic goals: Break big tasks into small, manageable steps. Celebrate small victories to maintain momentum.
Eliminate distractions: Find your productivity pitfalls, be it social media, chatty coworkers or endless emails. Cut them out or manage them better.
Seek feedback: Sometimes you need an outside perspective to see if what you’re busy with is worth your time.