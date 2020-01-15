Glassdoor unveils the 25 best jobs in the UK for 2020

Glassdoor has unveiled the 25 best jobs in the UK for 2020.

According to Glassdoor’s annual report, Enterprise Architect takes the top stop – the first time a tech role has topped the list.

Product Manager and Operations Manager complete the top three, demonstrating opportunities for those with diverse skills and project management experience.

2019’s number one job – Audit Manager – and number three job – Marketing Manager – fall out of the 2020 list completely.

Glassdoor’s report highlights the 25 best jobs based on each job’s overall Glassdoor job score. The Glassdoor job score is determined using three key factors – salary; job openings; and job satisfaction.

The top five Best Jobs in the UK for 2020 are:

Enterprise Architect

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 2,692

Median Base Salary: £75,209

Product Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 2,750

Median Base Salary: £56,195

Operations Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,015

Median Base Salary: £45,590

Business Development Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,736

Median Base Salary: £40,677

DevOps Engineer

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 1,878

Median Base Salary: £51,000

Speaking about the findings, Amanda Stansell, Senior Economic Research Analyst at Glassdoor, said, “The jobs market continues to diversify as new skills emerge and new technologies change the world of work.”

“As we enter a new decade for job seekers, the 25 Best Jobs in the UK for 2020 aims to highlight roles that are in demand, offer desirable salaries and also give workers job satisfaction.”

“Enterprise Architect is the first technology role to be named the Best Job in the UK, beating marketing, finance and ops roles that have traditionally taken the top spot.”

“With the highest salary of the 25 Best Jobs, this demonstrates that technology roles are not only offering attractive compensation but also offer an increasing level of highly-prized job satisfaction.”

“That said, we see a wide variety of job fields in the Top 25.”

“From sales, marketing and technology, through to HR, recruitment, engineering and more.”

“Experienced job seekers from any of these fields are well placed to maximise the vast number of open roles that we see today.”