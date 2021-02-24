Hampton-Alexander Review – Five Year Summary | FTSE Women Leaders

This is the fifth and final year of the Hampton-Alexander Review (the Review), which is an independent, voluntary and business-led initiative supported by Government, to increase the representation of women in senior leadership positions and on boards of FTSE 350 companies.

The scope of the Review captures over 23,000 leadership roles in Britain’s largest listed companies. It covers the board and extends two leadership layers below the board, making the UK’s voluntary approach to improving women’s representation at the top table, arguably the biggest and most ambitious of any country.

As this final year draws to a close, it is time to reflect on progress and learning, to celebrate the achievements of many, and shine a spotlight on areas where there is still more to do.

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

