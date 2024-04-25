How to juggle work & family

Juggling work and life as a full-time parent is truly an art and a challenge rolled into one.

Every parent’s struggle is unique, yet universally, the goal is the same, to succeed at work and at home without compromising on the quality of either.

This guide will help you navigate these turbulent waters with practical tips that are straightforward yet impactful. It isn’t about finding more hours in the day, it’s about optimising the hours you have so that you can excel as a professional and a parent. The idea is to create a blend of activities that allows you to thrive in your career while being an engaged and loving parent. Achieving balance doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a continuous process of adjusting and adapting.

Here’s how you can make the most of being a parent and working full-time.

Set clear boundaries

Decide when work ends and family time begins. It’s like drawing an invisible line in the sand. Stick to these boundaries firmly, so your work doesn’t spill over into family movie night or dinner time.

Quality over quantity

It’s not about how many hours you spend with your kids, but how engaged you are during that time. Put away the phone, turn off the computer and be truly present. Even a 20-minute game or a walk in the park can mean a lot.

Plan and prioritise

Think of your week as a big puzzle. Slot in urgent work tasks but also carve out time for family activities and some ‘me’ time. A little planning goes a long way in keeping everyone, including you, happy.

Learn to say no

You can’t do everything. It’s okay to decline extra tasks at work or skip the occasional community meeting if it means you have more time for your family or yourself. Saying no can be liberating.

Delegate and share responsibilities

At work, see if some tasks can be shared or delegated. At home, make chores a family activity. Everyone chips in, from cleaning dishes or emptying the dishwasher to setting the table. It’s teamwork!

Stay flexible

Some days will be chaotic and that’s okay. The ability to adapt and roll with the punches is crucial. A flexible approach will help you manage unexpected work crises or a sick child without too much stress.

Take care of yourself

You can’t pour from an empty cup. Ensure you’re getting enough rest, eating well and finding time for activities that relax and rejuvenate you. A happy, healthy parent is a better parent.

The key takeaway in striving for work-life balance as a full-time parent is to prioritise and simplify. It’s about making intentional choices that align with your values and needs, both at work and at home. Balance doesn’t mean doing everything, it means doing what matters most effectively. By setting clear boundaries, being present during family time, planning wisely, and taking care of yourself, you can build a fulfilling life that accommodates your dual roles as a professional and a parent.

This journey is about progress, not perfection, so give yourself grace and space to adjust as needed. Every small step in this direction counts and helps in nurturing a healthy, happy family while maintaining a rewarding career.