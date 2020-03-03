How to celebrate International Women’s Day at work?

Women’s equality has made positive gains but the world is still unequal. International Women’s Day celebrates the social, political and economic achievements of women while focusing global attention on areas requiring further action.

Each year International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8th March, with the first day being held in 1911. Thousands of events occur to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women. Organisations, governments, charities, educational institutions, women’s groups, corporations and the media celebrate the day.

This year’s theme is #EachForEqual – which looks to celebrate women’s achievements, to raise awareness against bias and to take action for equality.

Below, we’ve rounded up a number of ways both you as an employee and your employer can celebrate International Women’s Day. Companies and organisations can also find lots of resources to support their International Women’s Day activities on the IWD website.

Like it or not, networking is important for all our careers.

Unless you are a natural extrovert, stepping into a room full of strangers and explaining your business away can often feel daunting. Nevertheless, done the right way, it can also be extremely rewarding both from a commercial and personal development perspective.

Quite simply, any professional with an ounce of ambition regardless of their sector, and across the board, will need to network in some shape or form for the duration of their career if they are to get on in business. For women specifically, networking is often still an intimidating and uncomfortable experience for many, however.

Donate to a charity or volunteer

Here at WeAreTheCity, we actively encourage our members to give back to society either by getting involved in charity initiatives or via social responsibility projects.

There are a number of great charities that support women and you could help by donating or volunteering your time.

Ask for a pay rise

With this year’s theme being #EachForEqual, there has never been a better time to ask for a pay rise!

While this can seem daunting, we’ve put together a number of articles to prepare you for that meeting with your boss.

Support women returning to work

People have career breaks for many reasons; maternity/paternity, caring for a loved one, sickness or a sabbatical.

Whatever the reason for the time away, it can always be an overwhelming period of time when it comes to returning.

Through no fault of your own, the gremlins circulating in your head will make you question things – has the industry changed? Is going back the right decision? Am I ready? Is my family ready? Can I still do my job?

Self-doubt and conflicting thoughts are natural. Yes, it’s daunting but keep in mind, your company needs you and your experience is valuable.

WeAreTheCity has lots of resources and articles, with lots of advice about returning to work. You can find out more here.