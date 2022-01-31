How to create and launch a business

Article by Bianca Angelico, Chief DayMaker at On Verve

In January last year I started formulating an idea for a guest services business. It’s where my expertise lies and with all the talk about how to encourage people back to the workplace, I saw a gap in the market.

Four months later I launched On Verve. The journey from initial idea to launch was a rollercoaster to say the least! But I loved every second and the business has made a great start since launch.

I learned a lot during the last year and hope that my experience can help others who are about to start the same journey that I took.

The creative stage

The early stages are all about creative thinking. The hardest thing was coming up with the name. It’s very emotive and everyone you speak to will have an opinion. I was fortunate to have support from two great colleagues, and I also used my personal Instagram account to ask my friends for words they associated with front of house and guest services.

We went through nearly 100 iterations of names. ‘Verve’ kept coming up as a strong option, but we need something more – that’s how we came to choose On Verve. My advice is to pick a name that people either love or hate. That way you can be sure that they will be talking about it!

I have a creative wall behind my desk where I write ideas and attach post-it notes. I keep adding to it even now, because you always need to think about how you can innovate and develop. I also kept a journal beside my bed to jot down ideas that might pop up in the middle of the night.

This is also the time to think about your target market. I talk about them as fans, not customers or clients. My aim is for everyone I work with to be a raving fan – one that will sing our praises, enhance our reputation and become long-term partners.

Preparing to launch

Picking a launch date can be tricky. It always feels like there’s more to do, and it is very daunting to get your business out into the market. We decided to launch on International Receptionists’ Day. It felt right to launch on a date that was so closely tied to what we do, and it drew a clear line in the sand to aim for. That gave me just four months from the idea to launch.

It’s ok to launch when you may not be fully ready as you’ll learn and tweak as you go. So long as you keep the same values and ethos it’s fine to make changes.

I followed my gut with our launch date, and it worked out great.