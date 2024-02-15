The Voltage Revolution Creator Fund supports young Black creators (aged 18-24 from London and Glasgow) to access the funding, training, tools and resources necessary to take their creative business to the next level.

If this is you – sign up and join us!

If this is someone you know – share the link, pass it around, tell a friend to tell a friend!

This programme will help you accelerate your personal and professional growth to the next level.

About the programme

Do it Now Now is collaborating with Comic Relief to allow 60 young Black creatives to experience a holistic training programme, complete with funding to support your entrepreneurial endeavours. We’re working with influencers, content creators, creatives, and finance and entrepreneurship experts to create a bespoke programme of support for a group of high-potential, young Black creatives that we expect to take the creative sector by storm in the next few years. Voltage Revolution’s ‘Creator Fund’ will provide 60 London or Glasgow-based young Black creatives with grant funding between £100 to £250 and bespoke support valued at over £2500 per person. We will help each of you build financial resilience and operational readiness, increase your chances of building a successful creative business and create a sustainable future for yourself. We have three fully-funded (free to you) opportunities you can currently apply for before 3 March 2024: The Startup Programme The Pop-up Market The Creator Grant Award You must complete the Startup Programme to qualify for the Pop-up Market or the Creator Grant funding. Get in touch to discuss your application.

Did we mention this programme is free to those who take part?

All we ask for is your dedication and commitment.

The support provided on this programme is valued at over £2500 per person.

SIGN UP HERE

Closing date for applications – 3 March 2024

Want to learn more about the programme and connect with the team?

We will host weekly drop-in sessions from the 8th to the 29th of February.

Every Thursday lunchtime from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm.

Just click the link, and we will be there to welcome you. We can talk you through the process and what to expect! Click here.