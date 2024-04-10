Coco Liu is the Chief Growth Officer of HLB, a global advisory and accounting network. Being a core member, and the only Asian woman, on the leadership team she is a visionary and creative achiever with key strengths in business strategy and stakeholder management.

Coco’s strategic insights not only established HLB’s leading position of excellence within the mid-market but also inspired industry peers to achieve results through collaborations. Her commitment to client satisfaction has earned her widespread recognition and acclaim within the industry, including winning the 2018 CEO Today Asia Awards and being named The Asia Real Estate Sector (ARES) Power Women 2023.

Tell us a bit about yourself, your background and your current role.

I was born in China and started my career in a marketing role at the world’s top FMCG brand. I lived in Hong Kong and the Netherlands before joining HLB in London in 2006.

Speaking Chinese, English and Dutch, and travelling around the world, I’m very interested in understanding different ways of doing business across the globe under the influence of cultural dynamics and social attitudes.

I’m recently promoted to Chief Growth Officer of HLB, the world’s top 8 advisory and accounting network with over 1000 offices in 157 markets. My role focuses on key strategic growth objectives globally, building relationships and synergies with stakeholders and the wider business community. Additionally, I drive external growth initiatives, strengthening HLB’s business ecosystem to fuel its expansion and accelerate cross-border business opportunities.

Previously serving as HLB’s Chief Regional Officer for Asia Pacific and Head of Global Business Channels, I was focusing on driving business growth and client success. As Chief Regional Officer I’ve significantly boosted HLB’s visibility and impact in the region, establishing HLB as a key player in the Asia Pacific market. As Head of Global Business Channels, I created the mid-market’s first “business channel development” concept in 2010.

I’m also the founder of HLB’s award-winning Global China Service, which promotes and facilitates bilateral trade and investment activities between Greater China and the rest of the world, through established Chinese-speaking professional teams worldwide.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Yes. There were some key moments when I started to reflect on my career and ambitions. The first time was after I completed my MBA (with Distinction). I was passionate about exploring personal development options. I was competitive and eager to grow. The second time was when I was attending the “Women Transforming Leadership Programme” at Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, just one month before I became a mother. I was more balanced and relaxed and started reflecting the “strategic intent” of my life. I realised that life is not only about commercial growth, but being open and kind, and giving back to people around me and wider communities.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Besides the commercial and strategy challenges I have struggled with “what I expected” and “what I got” when I was in transition from managerial role to leadership role.

How did you persevere through the tough times?

I have learned how to position myself and to reframe the scenarios. I focus on my path, I am self-disciplined with a healthy lifestyle, I believe in continuous learning to optimise myself and I try to share positive energies and influences.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

With the growth of my commercial influence and my presence as a female business leader with an Asian background, I was promoted to a senior leadership role within the organisation, taking on bigger responsibilities. I was also recognised by external awards as a role model who is inspiring women in business and many others in underrepresented groups.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

The year 2018 has been a milestone in my life: I won the CEO Today Asia Awards, completed the Women Transformational Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford, and most importantly, became a mother. With these significant changes, recognitions, and blessings, I have reflected on the value and purpose of my life. Since then, I am determined to endeavour to become a better person, for my family, workplace, and the wider community.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

For me, mentoring is about sharing stories, learnings and experiences to inspire others to thrive.

I had a mentor myself and now I am helping others.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

I always believe that “doing things for some can make things better for all”. I’m a strong advocate of true equality through building a more supportive environment for all.

As a female business leader with a Chinese background and a global role, I’m able to influence more business leaders, locally and globally, to address diversity, equality and inclusion in their organisations and their communities.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Do not expect, assume or demand – focus on being the best of yourself.

Life is short, make it meaningful.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I have just started my new leadership role, it will require a new strategy with new targets. I hope to lead my organisation to success, become a thought leader to influence more with kindness, and be a role model for my happy daughter.

