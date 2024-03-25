Inspirational Woman: Laura See | Founder of Laura See London

Laura is the founder of Laura See London – a shoe brand with a difference. Fun and unique, creating wearable styles for positive, fearless women. Shoes by Laura See are designed in London and made in Italy by highly skilled craftsmen who take great pride in their work. Each shoe features a splash of Laura’s original artwork and a gold Hummingbird on the sole. The Hummingbird is the brand’s emblem representing freedom, beauty and determination.

Tell us a bit about yourself, your background and your current role.

I am from London and have always had a really strong connection and love for the city – the pace of life, its character and the opportunities it gives. Such a cool place to have grown up in. I studied Art in college and was meant to do a degree in Fashion, Art and Journalism but instead, I started working and travelling, so never pursued it further.

Currently, I am busy running Laura See London trying to make a breakthrough in a very saturated and competitive market, working with factories as well as doing marketing and PR to push the brand to the forefront. When required I also work in construction which has taught me a lot about people and the marriage between structure and design.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Never! I’ve always taken opportunities as they arose and run with them. However, I have always wanted to do something in fashion. From a young age I loved shoes and also art but until recently didn’t know how I could combine the two.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes, so many challenges! Creating and launching a brand through the first lockdown was not easy – a crazy situation that we were all faced with because of the pandemic. Then there were the difficulties caused by Brexit such as delivery issues and delays at the factories, plus the most difficult challenge I still come up against today, which is being given priority by the factories who are largely focused on the big brands. Added to that, communicating with people in Italy when you can’t always be there in person, makes every decision and the whole manufacturing process take a lot longer.

How did you persevere through the tough times?

I just always believed in what I was doing; trying to create a brand that was not unique but would stand the test of time. Having a strong mindset and taking baby steps helps. Also going for a lot of walks with my dog, and of course, have the odd cocktail with friends!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I think having my gold ESMERALDA gold heels on Lesley Paterson at the BAFTA’s last year. Also, being featured in Vanity Fair. These sorts of things help to make the journey worthwhile.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Sheer determination and hard work. I don’t believe there is such a thing as an overnight success. Usually, there are years of hard work behind something or someone becoming successful. Plus everyone has measured success in different ways. I think if you are proud of what you have achieved, especially in tough times, and truly love what you do, then you are successful.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

Mentoring can be helpful. We should always be learning and taking advice from those around us. It is important to listen to people who have had different experiences and different thought processes to ourselves. I have yet to mentor someone!

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

Attitudes towards women in business. For example, when we speak up women are deemed as difficult whereas men are deemed as assertive! Things are changing but there is a long way to go. Education and communication at a young age are important and I believe doing this will help accelerate change in the long term.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

I should have done my degree! After leaving school I knew what I was passionate about and that still hasn’t changed. I would also tell myself to not worry so much because in the end everything always falls into place. Life is all about timing.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My next challenge is broadening my client base and social media following. More fabulous women need to know about our shoes! We need to get our shoes into some big stores and I am speaking with my factory about some new sample styles to present to buyers early next year.

Read more from our inspirational profiles here.