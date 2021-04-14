0
14/04/2021
,

Inspiring MBAs: Meet ‘Women in Business Club’ co-founder Sresha Banerjee | Warwick Business School

Sresha BanerjeeChampioning the fight for gender equality, Sresha Banerjee’s hunger for change is commendable. 

During her Full-time MBA, Sresha co-founded the ‘WBS MBA Women in Business Club’ to further the cause of gender equality and her desire to make a difference only continues to grow.

Sresha joins us to discuss the importance of raising your voice, starting productive discussions, and becoming an ally so that we can stop imagining a world where gender equality is the norm, and make it into a reality.

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.

